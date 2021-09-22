CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New MSA 2060 FC Storage Controller and/or Disk Enclosure Firmware Download

By Schwarzemezza
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

Would like to update my MSA2060 firmware via SMU or CLI. Can anyone therefore, kindly share a link to the download site of the new firmware version IN110R001 for MSA 2060 FC Storage Controller and/or Disk Enclosure. The only file i seem to have located is the smart component file...

community.hpe.com

Related
pushsquare.com

New PS5 Firmware Update Out for Everyone Tomorrow, Includes Internal SSD Support

The latest PlayStation 5 firmware update, which has been available for beta testers for quite some time now, will be available for everyone to download from tomorrow. The system patch includes support for the M.2 SSD storage slot, meaning you'll now be able to download and play more PS5 games and run them off an internal SSD. Other highlights include updates and tweaks to the PS5 UI, new Accolade types, a Trophy tracker, and 3D Audio support for built-in speakers.
VIDEO GAMES
Embedded.com

Redefining firmware security

A review of potentially unaddressed vectors inherent in current platforms and a look at a potential solution for preventing firmware attacks and elevating platform security based on a trusted control/compute unit security processor. A recent article emphasized the threat of firmware-based attacks on server platforms, and explained in detail how...
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Wise Disk Cleaner 10.6.2

Wise Disk Cleaner is a free disk utility designed to help you keep your disk clean by deleting any unnecessary files. Usually, these unnecessary, or junk files appear as a result of program's incomplete uninstalls, or Temporary Internet Files. It is best if these files are wiped out from time to time, since they may, at some point, use a considerable amount of space on your drives. Wise Disk Cleaner, with its intuitive and easy to use interface, helps you quickly wipe out all the junk files. Using the program is indeed easy. It also works fast when both scanning for files and deleting files. The new Wise Disk Cleaner has more advantages: improved performance, better interface and scans/cleans more thoroughly. Wise Disk Cleaner Free provides lifetime free update service and Unlimited Free technical support.
COMPUTERS
Siliconera

PS5 Firmware Update Adds M.2 SSD Storage Expansion

The much requested M.2 SSD storage expansion feature will arrive as part of the September 15, 2021 PS5 firmware update. Sony announced it, as well as UX changes, 3D audio support and app change, will all be available everywhere. It also shared videos going over changes and acting as a tutorial for the SSD changeover.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

New PS5 Firmware Update Is Available to Download Now, Adds SSD Expansion and Much More

As promised, the PlayStation 5's major firmware update is now available to download. PS5 system software version 21.02-04.00.00 has been released, and is ready for you to download and install. Weighing in at about 914MB, this is the largest update to the console's firmware to date, adding in a bunch of quality-of-life changes, improvements, and brand new features.
VIDEO GAMES
phoronix.com

LVFS Serves Up 2+ Million Firmware Downloads In The Past Month

The Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) in conjunction with FWUPD for offering easy-to-deploy firmware updates on Linux continues its meteoric rise. The past few years LVFS/FWUPD has enjoyed growing adoption by hardware vendors for providing firmware updates to Linux users from various peripherals to motherboard UEFI firmware updates. LVFS/FWUPD has been instrumental in establishing the firmware updating ecosystem on Linux.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Microsoft Releases Zone-Redundant Storage for Azure Disk Storage into General Availability

Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced the preview of the zone-redundant storage (ZRS) option for Azure managed disks to further improve the reliability of their infrastructure, and now it is released into general availability (GA). Azure Disk Storage is Microsoft’s high-performance, durable block storage for Azure Virtual Machines. It offers four...
SOFTWARE
nintendoeverything.com

Switch firmware version 13.0.0 comes with controller update

As part of the new version 13.0.0 firmware for Switch, Nintendo is offering the latest controller update. It can be done by accessing the system settings, going to the “Controllers and Sensors” tab, and then selecting the “Update Controllers” option. Note that if multiple controllers are paired to your Switch, the firmware will be updated one controller at a time.
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

The Ultimate Commodore 1541 Drive Talk: A Deep Dive Into Disks, Controllers, And Much More

When we think of retrocomputing, it’s very often the computers themselves that get all the glory. There’s nothing wrong with this of course- the computers of the late 70’s and 80’s were incredible machines that were chock full of hacks in their own right. But some of the most interesting hacks of the day happened not in the computers, but rather in their peripherals. A devotee of such periphery is [Michael Steil], who was driven to compile years of research, knowledge, and hard data into The Ultimate Commodore 1541 Drive Talk which you can view below the break.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE MSA 2052 SAN - Storage Expansion

I'm new to this forum. The HPE MSA 2052 SAN has a configured Pool A. This Pool has two RAID6 Disk Groups. One with 6 SSDs and one with 8 HDDs. This Pool A runs with automated tiering. Now I added another 4 SSDs and 6 HDDs and want to provide another volume for the hosts with these disks, because a simple RAID extension doesn't seem possible. The SSDs and the HDDs are to form two separate disk groups with RAID6 and these two are to be combined in Pool B, so that automated tiering can be used via these 10 disks in total. Can you confirm that my following procedure is correct and does not affect the running operation?
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Hi CPU HPE 5130 48G

The bDPC diagnostic process is supposed to run in the background. If 5130 is running for a long time, the reason for this CPU utilization can be:. 1. Parity error/-s occured in kernel due to the SoC hardware issue. 2. Software defect. My suggestion:. 1. Take 'display diag' output from...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

New Release Object Storage Extension 2.1

VMware Cloud Director is pleased to announce the General Availability of Object Storage Extension (OSE) 2.1, the most reliable software defined accoutrement to support S3 storage for Cloud Providers. It is available for download in VMware Customer Connect. With OSE 2.1 beta, released in April 2021, we moved the development...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

ML30 Gen10 and Linux

I am looking for a Linux system on which I will be able to run an application for the RAID controller - HPE SSA. Preferably in a graphic version. Is there any chance of this running on Debian 10 or 11?. Currently there is Windows Server on ML30 Gen10, but...
COMPUTERS
Radio Business Report

New Firmware for Gateway and Gateway 4 Codecs

Codec manufacturer Tieline has announced a new firmware release for Gateway and Gateway 4 codecs supporting RAVENNA, used widely by broadcasters around the world to advertise and discover streams when streaming real-time IP audio. Integrating RAVENNA support facilitates interfacing between Gateway and Gateway 4 codecs and RAVENNA devices over AoIP...
ELECTRONICS
High Point Enterprise

Disk Firmware (0001) for Model XS960SE70084 Disk Drives

So we recently purchased a brand new MSA2060 which came with x24 (twenty four) SSD SAS disk drives, alldisk drives are Model: XS960SE70084 with initial factory release firmware version 0001, which apparently is the "Current Firmware" / latest version available on the HPE MSA Storage support site https://h41111.www4.hpe.com/storage/msafirmware.html. Now i'd...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

VDS Provider for Windows x64 for HPE MSA2060 FC Storage

Is there any VDS Provider for Windows x64 package for HPE MSA2060 FC Storage. i cannot find any on the HPE suppot site?. VDS provider is available for 2040/2050. But couldn't find specifically for 2060. Would you like to test it for 2060?. Note: All of my comments are my...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Can IMC be used for ZTP of Aruba CX switches??

I would like to ask if it is possible to use IMC ZTP flow process for the Aruba OS and Comware switches on the Aruba CX switches?. I understand that IMC uses some default parameters for ZTP. One of them is telnet. If I am not mistaken, telnet server is not available on the CX switch.
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

Redhat RHEL 8.4 iLO installation very slow

It is a known issue that attempting to install Redhat RHEL 8.4 by mounting the iso using iLO virtual media is very slow. The virtual mouse pointer is delayed by about 30 seconds from the physical mouse pointer movement and it is incredibly frustrating. This support link mentions the iLO5...
COMPUTERS

