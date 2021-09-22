CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland Hospital to Host Career Fair Cookout on Thursday

By Gary Stevens
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – Holland Hospital is holding a “Career Fair Cookout” this Thursday (Sept. 23, 2021). From 3 p.m. To 6 p.m., at the hospital’s Parking Lot B off of Michigan Avenue, there will be hiring managers and recruiters on hand “under the tent,” looking for prospective new employees in a variety of departments, including environmental services, food services, home health services, information technology, lab services, medical records, medical assistants, nursing and nursing support, surgical services, pharmacy, patient access, and physical therapy and rehab services. Big Moe’s BBQ, Uniquely Sweet frozen yogurt, door prizes and Holland Hospital “swag” will be available – all for free, according to hospital officials.

