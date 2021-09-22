CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn football schedule: Tiger fans already eyeing ’22 PSU trip to Plains

By Andrew Hughes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn football fans saw the 2022 schedule drop, and many had revenge on their mind from this past Saturday’s Week 3 instant classic. Though Tank Bigsby proved that he is a legitimate Heisman candidate with another 100-yard effort–assuming the Tigers get back on the winning track (and fast)–Penn State’s defense forced Bo Nix’s mistakes when it mattered most and Sean Clifford’s arm poked enough holes in the AU secondary (and the officiating was sure as hell spotty enough) for the 28-20 final to not go to the good guys.

