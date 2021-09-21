CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Im trying to get a divorce ?

By Asked in Springfield, MA
avvo.com
 8 days ago

I agree completely with the previous answer. It is possible to do what you want and get a divorce, even if your spouse never responds, but it is important that you get a qualified attorney to represent you so you can be sure that it's all done correctly. Be aware...

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

Mum gives birth to a set of triplets that are one in every 200 million.

Mum gives birth to miracle 1 in 200 million triplets. Gina and Craig Dewdney were shocked when they discovered the news at their 13 week scan. A mum gave birth to 1 in 200 million chance triplets at Liverpool Women’s Hospital. Gina Dewdney and her husband Craig were pregnant last...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
thejoltnews.com

Trying to get something done or just please themselves?

Seems we now have two groups of intense and violent activists from the political extremes facing off with no apparent political agenda except to cause trouble.”. It certainly has gotten nasty with the bizarre and violent protests we’ve been getting in Olympia, not only last week but for a while now. To be clear, I’m not referring to Black Lives Matter or any one of a number of peaceful political protests with a clearly defined purpose and message that we get in our capital city.
PROTESTS
CBS Chicago

Transgender Attorney Says Judges And Clerks Have Harassed Her; Fights For Change

CHICAGO (CBS) — She’s a transgender attorney who says she’s been repeatedly harassed and discriminated against in court. The other problem? The state’s ethics rules for attorneys actually allow that. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas takes us inside her fight for stronger protections. Her name is Sheryl Ring. It’s printed on the official card issued to licensed attorneys in Illinois. But that hasn’t stopped a revolving door of problems at one courthouse after another across Chicagoland. “I have judges out me,” she said. “Dead-name me,” meaning using her birth name after she had it legally changed. “I have been misgendered or called slurs from the bench,”...
CHICAGO, IL
The Atlantic

My Dad Is Dead. His Landlord Just Evicted Him.

When my father’s heart stopped, I had no choice but to keep moving. He had lived alone, and I understood that managing the logistics of his death—planning his funeral, settling his debts, divvying up his belongings—would be an enormous task. Those looming practical matters infuriated me; I hated that my world-shattering news had not, in fact, shattered the world. It kept spinning along, so I did too. I got the news on a Thursday; flew from my home in the United Kingdom to his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday; and headed to his apartment with my sister on Monday to begin tying up the loose ends of his life. We didn’t have a key to his apartment, but my sister knew the building receptionist and was sure she’d let us in under the circumstances.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
kingstonthisweek.com

Egan: COVID and the God-given right to question vaccines

Can a person be exempted from mandatory vaccination on the basis of religion?. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. So many faithful have inquired that Ottawa’s Roman Catholic archdiocese has prepared a “template” letter for parishioners who believe their religious convictions prevent them from getting COVID-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Documented

Government Will Fund Legal Aid for Migrant Children

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Biden administration is poised to provide legal aid to unaccompanied migrant children facing deportation proceedings in 8 U.S. cities: Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and […] The post Government Will Fund Legal Aid for Migrant Children appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year. YouTube's new rules will prohibit misinformation about any vaccine that has been approved by health authorities such as the World Health Organization and are currently being administered. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
KTLA

YouTube bans false vaccine claims to fight misinformation

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy