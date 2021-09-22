Prisma Health expands telehealth services for minor conditions

Other health care providers want even stronger conditions than what the Oregon Health Authority outlined in its draft recommendation. Universal Health Services strongly opposes many of the conditions for the tentative approval of the proposed for-profit psychiatric hospital it wants to build on Day Road in north Wilsonville. At the same time, competitors in the field are asking for even more stringent requirements. The Oregon Health Authority recently issued a draft recommendation, which may pave the way for official approval of the new hospital, and held a public hearing Monday, Sept. 20, to hear comments from Universal Health, which is...

