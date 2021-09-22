Prisma Health expands telehealth services for minor conditions
Prisma Health recently expanded on-demand video visits for minor conditions with its providers to 24 hours a day. The extended service offering reflects an acceleration in virtual care offerings that have proven vital in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the leader in emergency medicine in South Carolina and the state's largest health care system, which includes Sumter's Tuomey Hospital, Prisma Health's 24/7 on-demand video visits are a natural extension and progression in caring for patients by meeting them where they are.www.theitem.com
