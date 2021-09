Carter is such a cute little 38-pound pooch. He is a 2- to 4-year-old spirited and spunky little guy, who loves to just be around people. He knows how adorable he is and makes sure he gets the attention he knows he deserves. Carter is working on his leash manners and has made great strides. He is social with other dogs and enjoys getting outside to zoom off some energy. Carter is a silly boy.