CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Ryder Cup: Five holes at Whistling Straits that could decide the outcome

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdklC_0c4D3umf00
Martin Kaymer (left) watches Paul Casey at the 17th tee in a practice round. ‘The water isn’t really in your mind but if you pull it you’ll be in bunkers or thick rough.’

Martin Kaymer, one of the vice-captains of the European team and winner of the US PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in 2010, gives his verdict on the key holes.

The 1st

This week is different to how we have played it in the US PGA. When the wind switches in your favour, you can almost drive the green. Some players will go for that. In the past, it was a straightforward par four; a three-wood then a wedge and have a go from there for a birdie. This way, it would be a more exciting hole if it was later in the round. But in matchplay you will be inclined to go for it from the tee.

The 4th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fh14s_0c4D3umf00
Team USA’s Justin Thomas with Michael Greller, Jordan Spieth’s caddie on the 4th tee. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

A long par four, close to the water. The drive is very important because if you don’t hit the fairway you won’t get home in two. The grass is not as high as when we have played majors here so that gives you slightly more leeway but the drive is still key. It’s normally a mid-iron with your second, then the green is not particularly difficult. It’s all about putting your drive on the fairway.

The 12th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4baqyw_0c4D3umf00
Team Europe’s Tyrrell Hatton hits his approach on the 12th hole during a practice round. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

A brilliant little par three, right next to Lake Michigan. The pin when back right is almost like the 17th at Sawgrass where you have no option, you have to go for it. There are a lot of interesting pin positions on a tricky green but you should not have more than a nine-iron from that tee. A hole in one is definitely possible this weekend.

The 17th

Middle of the green is always good. A long hole that can turn into a three- or four-iron, depending on where they put the tee box. They have about six options and that makes a big difference to how the hole looks or feels. The water isn’t really in your mind but if you pull it you’ll be in bunkers or thick rough. You are screwed, for sure, if you miss this green left.

The 18th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24c7zE_0c4D3umf00
The 18th tee at at Whistling Straits. ‘It’s a fantastic hole because you need to be brave, there are no bailouts.’ Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The lack of rough this week makes this hole feel very different. If you miss the fairway to the right, you still have a chance to take on the green whereas in the past you would be forced to lay up.

I watched Ian Poulter hit a rescue club in with his second, with very little wind, so your second shot is long and tricky even from the fairway. If you make a four I don’t think you will lose the hole. It’s a fantastic hole because you need to be brave, there are no bailouts. I like it when you don’t have options and have to take it on.

Interview by Ewan Murray

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2020 Ryder Cup: Brooks Koepka unintentionally reveals United States team's biggest problem

You could fill up the Library of Congress with theories about why the United States has lost seven of the last nine Ryder Cups. No idea is off limits, no scenario too fanciful. From scripting to spin rates to improper pods to incompatible psychological test scores, if a reason is tangentially plausible, it has been floated by those who watch, follow and obsess over the Ryder Cup.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European
Larry Brown Sports

Paige Spiranac weighs in on PGA Tour’s odd new fan policy

Paige Spiranac weighed in on Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s new fan policy against taunting Bryson DeChambeau. The PGA Tour announced that fans will not be allowed to yell “Brooksie!” at DeChambeau. Fans could be ejected for taunting DeChambeau by calling him the nickname of his rival, Brooks Koepka. Spiranac,...
GOLF
Bleacher Report

Ryder Cup 2021: Odds, Betting Advice on Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, More

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are two of the most experienced golfers on their respective Ryder Cup teams. However, their results in the team event have been average at best. Johnson is 7-9 in Ryder Cup matches. He enters Whistling Straits as the most experienced American with four Ryder Cup...
GOLF
The Independent

Padraig Harrington admits leaving out Justin Rose was ‘incredibly difficult’

European captain Padraig Harrington admitted it was “incredibly difficult” to leave Justin Rose out of his side after naming Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry as his Ryder Cup wild cards.Bernd Wiesberger’s tie for 20th in the BMW PGA Championship saw him secure a debut at Whistling Straits at the end of the month, knocking Lowry out of the side.Lowry could have replaced Lee Westwood with a top-eight finish and began the day in a tie for seventh, but slipped down the leaderboard with a final round of 71.Westwood therefore qualified for a record-equalling 11th appearance in the biennial...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Steve Stricker: I'll give Brooks Koepka a JINGLE ahead of Ryder Cup

Everything for the Ryder Cup has been finalised apart from one thing: Will Brooks Koepka make the team?. The big-hitting American injured his left wrist at the Tour Championship at East Lake a few weeks ago. He was hitting a wedge but immediately dropped the club after impact, uplifting what...
GOLF
Fox11online.com

A look inside the Ryder Cup merchandise tent at Whistling Straits

SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- One of the largest golf events in the world is set to take place in Wisconsin, and with it, one of the largest merchandise tents. The Ryder Cup merchandise tent at Whistling Straits is 60,000 square feet. It spans the size of five football fields. Mike Quirk...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
The Independent

No bias with Shane Lowry Ryder Cup selection, says Padraig Harrington

European captain Padraig Harrington insists his friendship with Shane Lowry made it harder for the former Open champion to get on the Ryder Cup team.Lowry held the last automatic place heading into the final qualifying event, but was knocked out of the team by Bernd Wiesberger’s performance in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.However, the 34-year-old was then given one of Harrington’s three wild cards for the upcoming contest at Whistling Straits, with Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter getting the others as former world number one Justin Rose missed out.“Everybody says ‘You’re going to pick Shane, you’re going to pick...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Whistling Straits Strategy Analysed – How The Ryder Cup Will be Won

Arccos, the pioneer of big data and artificial intelligence for golf, has highlighted several strategies that can offer the best results over the closing holes on this week’s Ryder Cup course, based on the experience of Arccos Caddie users. Taking into account elevation and wind speed, the Arccos Caddie platform...
GOLF
Golf.com

Absolutely perfect Ryder Cup weather awaits at Whistling Straits

HAVEN, Wis. — By perfect forecast, at this Ryder Cup, we don’t mean 80 degrees and sunny. No, Florida-boy Daniel Berger will be bundled up along the shore of Lake Michigan. By perfect forecast we mean perfect … for the Ryder Cup. This biannual event is contested at the end...
ENVIRONMENT
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Ryder Cup Preview – Hole By Hole of Whistling Straits

No. 1 – 364 Yard Par 4. This is a pretty straightforward opening hole at the Ryder Cup. It’s about 240 to carry the sand dune down the right side of the fairway to about a 30-35 yard wide fairway. If the wind is at their back someone could try and take driver and funnel the ball down the slope to the front edge of the green. I only expect to see that in the four-ball format though. The first player can put one safely in the fairway leaving about a 100-125 yard approach. The second player could attempt to get it to the green with a driver. Either way, this one is a toss-up because it’ll come down to who can stuff a wedge close for an opening birdie.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup: The FULL Player Profiles for Team Europe at Whistling Straits

Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Shane Lowry were chosen, but many golf fans thought that Justin Rose should have been selected for his sixth event appearance. Nonetheless, they have travelled to Whistling Straits to set upon their preparations and for the likes of Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, they have seen it all before.
GOLF
BBC

Ryder Cup: American Bryson DeChambeau wants fan support at Whistling Straits

Dates: 24-26 September Venue: Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Coverage: Live text coverage, clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and BBC Sounds; watch highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Click here for full details. Bryson DeChambeau says being heckled...
GOLF
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy