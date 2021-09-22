College Football’s Usual Suspects Have Looked Shaky So Far. Are Playoff Spots Up For Grabs?
College football is, generously speaking, a predictably imbalanced product. Five teams1 have hoarded 22 of the 28 possible bids to the playoff since the tournament was introduced in 2014, with three of those teams having accounted for six of the past seven national titles. Alabama, a program that served as arguably the biggest brand in the sport for a century, has somehow gotten even better, outscoring its competition by a combined 4,439 points since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007.fivethirtyeight.com
