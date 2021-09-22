Lockdown Thriller Movie to Be Released as Limited Edition 'Hybrid NFTs'

After a year and a half of delays and four release date changes, “No Time to Die” is finally upon us, which means Bondmania is about to begin. With the 25th entry in the James Bond franchise hitting UK theaters on September 30 and US theaters on October 8, cinema chains are staffing up ahead of what looks to be the biggest opening weekend since the pandemic began. According to a new report out of The Guardian, theater chain Vue, which is showing Cary Fukunaga’s movie in all 91 of its locations, has “had to increase staff numbers by about 10%,...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO