Lockdown Thriller Movie to Be Released as Limited Edition 'Hybrid NFTs'

By Stephen Graves
decrypt.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilled as "the first NFT feature film in Asia," Lockdown will be released as a series of five NFTs in October by producers Phoenix Waters Productions and AMM Global, alongside "hybrid NFT company" Marvion Media. NFT tickets will also be made available for Lockdown's Hong Kong and UK premiers, per a press release issued by Marvion Media.

