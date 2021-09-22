CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Behold PureWow Editors’ Most Regrettable Y2K-Era Outfits

By Rachel Bowie
purewow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the turn of the millennium…and let’s just say the fashion was fierce. Or was it? We asked our editors to go back through their photo archives (er, bust out those hard copy photo albums) to critique their most regrettable Y2K outfit choices…and let’s just say there was a lot of polyester.

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Match in Black Louis Vuitton Looks for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom giggled their way down the red carpet on Saturday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles, both wearing Louis Vuitton in matching black. The couple has been engaged since Valentine's Day 2019 and have a beautiful one-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, but they were clearly enjoying their night out on the town.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Is All Smiles in the Silkiest Shirt & Shorts Set With Sleek Silver Nikes

Eva Longoria relaxes while also drawing major attention to her eye-catching sneakers. The “Desperate Housewives” actress posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday that showed her laughing and enjoying the sunny weather outside. Outfit-wise, Longoria wore a simple white look that incorporated a silky button-down and edgy shorts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) To address the shoes, Longoria popped on a pair of silver Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, which featured a sleek silver upper and a thick, almost platform-like white sole. Longoria’s essential aesthetic consists of her wearing trendy and comfy styles that feel...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristina Gutierrez
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Cosmopolitan

Behold: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of All Time

While the rest of us (me) spend Halloween throwing on some plastic cat ears and eating massive amounts of candy despite being a literal adult, celebrities are out here designing their Halloween costumes with the same energy as elementary schoolers whose trick-or-treat haul depends on how extra they look. And it's equal parts inspiring and intimidating, tbh! Like, who can ever beat Beyoncé at her own game?!
CELEBRITIES
TrendHunter.com

Y2K Fashion Dolls

Early 2000s fashion is experiencing a revival thanks to Gen Z and the Bratz 20th Anniversary dolls introduce special edition versions of the original fashion dolls with their very first outfits and accessories. The characters Yasmin, Cloe, Jade and Sasha are making a comeback for a new generation of kids, along with their original trapezoid packaging.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gianvito Rossi on the Power of Dressing Up Again & His New Plexi Platform

“Heels push you to be more energetic,” said Gianvito Rossi. “It’s much better to dress up and move around. That will keep you much younger than staying in sneakers or flats.” The Italian designer said yesterday at Milan Fashion Week that a significant fashion moment is underway as the pandemic recovery continues. “Finally we see a great comeback of dressing up again — heels, elegance, a renaissance.” In Rossi’s spring ’22 collection, themed around the concept of a shoe bar, the designer focused on several key styles, including a new platform sandal with a plexi upper, high stiletto heel and sharp pointy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ktbb.com

Whose outfits stood out the most at the 2021 Met Gala?

Fashion was on high display at this year's Met Gala, celebrating the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Of course, the night drew a mix of spectacular and not-so-spectacular looks from those who attended. Let's take a look at the night's best-dressed first, with Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Y2k#Purewow#American Idol#Aeropostale#Branded Content#Myspace#Cach
Hypebae

A Look Back at Rihanna's Most Iconic Met Gala Outfits

No red carpet look is ever too extra for pop culture’s baddest gal Rihanna. Year after year, the singer and style icon has continued to bring her A game to the Met Gala, stealing the spotlight as soon as she shows up at the star-studded banquet. This year was no exception. Arriving fashionably late to the soirée with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Rihanna shut down the 2021 Met Ball carpet in the coziest of haute couture looks. Serving up a different kind of nighttime glamour, she wore a voluminous, comforter-like black coat — Look 53 from Balenciaga’s Fall 2021 Couture collection by Demna Gvasalia — with a knit cap and jewelry from Maria Tash, Thelma West and BVLGARI. Matching with Rih, Rocky wrapped himself in a giant, colorful quilt by ERL.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Hypnotic Red Versace Dress as She Embarks on Book Tour

Migos once said: “Versace, Versace, I love it.” And now we know that Gabrielle Union can relate to those lyrics. Always the fashion icon, the Bring It On star was seen walking the streets of New York City in a stunning new dress from Versace. The form-fitting gown (which looks so shiny we could swear it was made out of latex) is covered in the red and blue La Greca print, which is part of the brand's Fall/Winter '21 collection. Union coupled the hypnotic dress with a pair of black platform loafers and she added two shiny anklets as well. Meanwhile, her hair was pulled back in a tight bun.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vice

7 of Mandy Moore's most iconic outfits

Oh, Mandy. Debuting with the single “Candy” at the age of 15, Mandy Moore was the youngest — and sweetest — star of 1999’s teen popstar cohort. She’s also one of the few 2000s pop acts to transition successfully and, seemingly, effortlessly to the realm of the big (and small) screen. In 2002, the singer shed her bubblegum pop image for her role in the iconic and formative romance A Walk To Remember. Since, she went on to star in satirical indie Saved!, underrated coming-of-age flick How to Deal and, most prominently, in long-running TV drama This Is Us. At the turn-of-the-millennium, Mandy’s style vacillated between pop effervescence (fuschia pink and sequins) and soft minimalism (fitted suits and slip dresses) while even dabbling in proto-boho chic — all while maintaining her singular bubbly aura. Here, we take a look back at some of Mandy’s most iconic outfits from the Y2K era.
BEAUTY & FASHION
femalefirst.co.uk

Y2K and modern trend cycles

We take a trip down memory lane... The 90s are back in full force, with low rise jeans, platform trainers and bedazzled crop tops. Trend cycles have always happened and come back around every 10-20 years; the 70s and 80s have always influenced fashion and culture in the mainstream. Bell bottoms and old school rock and roll come in and out of style all the time in new form.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Allure

Alicia Keys Just Wore Y2K Butterfly Clips in the Most Glamorous Way

Alicia Keys has some of the best vocals in the world and some of the prettiest hair, too. She's showed us how to rock blunt bangs with butt-length hair, has blown us away with some elegant jumbo double twists, turned a voluminous ponytail into the ultimate glam look, and is now teaching us all how to wear butterfly clips in an updated-but-still-very-nostalgic way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

9 Plus-Sized Sweater Vests Perfect For Channeling Y2K Vibes This Fall

Its official: Sweater vests are back. So why do we suddenly want sweaters sans sleeves?. It could be the rise of the so-called Dark Academia aesthetic. It could be because of the Clueless-slash-Y2K chokehold on the current zeitgeist. Or it could just be that they are an insanely versatile layering piece, especially during the fall and winter months. Whatever the reasoning for the sweater vest’s return, we knew it was time to sift through the internet’s (albeit limited) plus-size offerings and highlight some solid fall-friendly pieces. They're a closet staple for your transitional wardrobe and can later be paired with fall jackets and layered over tops and even dresses.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy