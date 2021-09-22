In California’s Water Wars, Nuts Are Edging Out People

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Even if you’ve never heard of California’s San Joaquin Valley, you’ve likely benefited from its existence. Its nut groves, fruit and vegetable fields, and industrial-scale dairy operations contribute mightily to the US food supply. So it’s bad news for eaters that the valley has emerged in recent decades as a site of intensifying climate chaos; it’s reeling under the pressure of record heat, wildfire smoke, and its second historic drought in a decade.