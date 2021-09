L.B. Foster on Monday announced that it had sold off its steel piling products line to Houston-based JD Fields & Co. for $24 million. The deal includes inventory plus steel yards in Petersburg, Virginia, and northern California, including the Gerdau steel products for which it will become a distributor. Also in the deal is a five-year noncompete between JD Fields and L.B. Foster on marketing, sale and distribution of steel piling for civil and marine uses in the U.S. and elsewhere in North and Central America. The unit had $43 million in sales for the first six months of 2021 and $59 million in 2020.

PETERSBURG, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO