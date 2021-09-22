CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Where to Collect Triple S Sneakers in Fortnite

By Alexandra Hobbs
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Collect some Triple S sneakers in Fortnite to snag a brand new cosmetic. A new collaboration has hit Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and it's been causing quite a stir. TheBalenciaga crossover has brought high fashion to Fortnite and vice versa, having recently launched a line of Fortnite inspired clothing at some eye-watering prices. In-game, though, players have the chance to complete a few objectives in order to earn some cosmetic rewards.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Shanty Town Fortnite: Where is it in Chapter 8?

The war between the IO and the Aliens has come to an end, only to begin a new one. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has arrived, and the map looks a bit different this time around. New areas are now available to visit on the map, including the return of Shanty Town. So, where is it?
VIDEO GAMES
Complex

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

This week’s release calendar is rife with big releases that you should be considering adding to your Fall 2021 rotation. Things kick off on Tuesday morning with Sacai and Clot’s LDWaffle collab before the “Aquatone” Huarache and “Light Smoke Grey” Sacai x Fragment x Nike LDWaffle hit retailers on Wednesday. The “Iconic Red” Air Jordan 14 Low and “Championship Red” Dunk Low are scheduled for Thurday. On Friday sneaker fans can look forward to the “Bred” Air Jordan 11 Low IE and Size x Nike Air Huarache. Things wrap up on Saturday with the “Obsidian” Air Jordan 13 before the “Honey Flux” Adidas Yeezy Boost MNVN debuts early next week on Monday.
APPAREL
dexerto.com

Optic HECZ reveals his favorite sneakers from insane $100,000 collection

Legendary OpTic Gaming founder Hector ‘HECZ’ Rodriguez has taken us inside his incredible $100,000 sneaker closet to show off some of his most expensive (and ugliest) footwear. Fans know the Greenwall and its players like to keep it drippy – showing up with plenty of heat to events and expos.
SHOPPING
estnn.com

Where To Find The Sideways In Fortnite Season 8

ESTNN guides Fortnite players through the mysterious Sideways in Chapter 2 - Season 8. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 introduced the “Sideways” into Battle Royale mode, which certainly feels like a blast from the past. Last season’s Operation: Sky Fire event set in motion the invasion of purple Cubes and destruction on the island. Now, Cube Monsters are slowly taking over, as are these new Sideways areas that take over one unpredictable place on the map every match.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Fashion#Thebalenciaga#Knights Look#Battle Royale#Shop
DBLTAP

Where to Find Color Bottles and Rainbow Ink in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has officially launched, and with it a new character design to Fortnite. Toona Fish is an unlockable character that starts uncolored and allows you to paint him as you progress in the game. To color in Toona Fish, you have to collect color bottles and...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Where is Destroyed Dish in Fortnite?

Where is Destroyed Dish in Fortnite? As part of Season 8, we now have the chance to customise Toona Fish in Fortnite. Sure you can go all out and make your fish the talk of the match with a brilliant sheen of Mezmerizing Violet or Cuddly Pink, but I'm here to help you go for a more subtle style: Robotic Grey.
VIDEO GAMES
manofmany.com

adidas & 007 Team Up to for James Bond Sneaker Collection

When we think of James Bond footwear, running shoes don’t exactly spring to mind. However, when there’s a pop culture release as big as the upcoming No Time to Die film, there’s usually an overdose of collaborations that follow. And the latest joint venture to hit the town is between adidas’ highly admired Ultraboosts and 007. A weird combination for some, but perhaps our favourite international spy has a low key appreciation for streetwear… Regardless, four variations of the Ultraboost sneaker have been reimagined in this latest collection, all inspired by 007’s iconic style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Hypebae

AMBUSH to Release Leather Mix Hi-Top Sneakers for Its FW21 Collection

Following the release of its rubber boots, Tokyo-based label AMBUSH has unveiled new Leather Mix Hi-Top sneakers for its Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The upper is crafted with premium leather contrasted with the rubber eyelets and mesh lining. The rubber sole stretches above the midsole, submerging the toe box and heel altogether. Rounding out the sneaker is AMBUSH’s logo on the heel alongside the stamped EU sizing. The distinctive pair will arrive in two-tone and monochrome colorways including “Yellow/Green,” “Red/Black,” “Sail White” and “Black.”
APPAREL
fashionweekdaily.com

Editor’s Pick: ETRO Earthbeat Sneaker

What: NYFW had you run off your feet? Can relate! We’re making up for a week spent traversing the city in skyscraper heels by switching them out for fashionable yet functional footwear. Introducing ETRO’s unisex Earthbeat Sneaker, first unveiled on the Men’s Fall Winter runway…and quickly working its way into our rotation since its launch last week.
APPAREL
attackofthefanboy.com

Where to Find the Carnage and Venom Symbiotes in Fortnite

The Venom and Carnage Symbiotes have arrived in Fortnite as new Mythic weapons, shaking up the Season 8 meta in exciting ways. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 began last week after the climactic Operation Sky Fire event, and now mysterious new zones called The Sideways have appeared on the island. Carnage is included in the Season 8 Battle Pass and Venom has been in the game for a while as an Item Shop skin, but now players can harness the powers of these Marvel villains in Battle Royale matches. Here’s how to find and equip the Carnage and Venom Symbiotes in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to find Bottles of Cuddly Pink at Steamy Stacks in Fortnite

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass has brought a new Battle Pass skin called Toona Fish that players can color in by collecting paints. These paints are hidden all over the map, and players will need to track them down and gather up three of each one to unlock them as an option.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to find Bottles of Renegade Red at Boney Burbs in Fortnite

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass has brought a new Battle Pass skin called Toona Fish that players can color in by collecting paints. These paints are hidden all over the map, and players will need to track them down and gather up three of each one to unlock them as an option.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Fortnite: Where to Find Bottles of Recruit Green on Weeping Woods Bridge

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players have a new Battle Pass skin — called Toona Fish — to customize by finding and collecting color bottles scattered across the map. We’ve already talked you through how to get the Knightly Crimson and Banana Yellow color bottles from their respective locations, and now we’re moving onto finding bottles of Recruit Green on Weeping Woods Bridge in Fortnite. So, without further ado, let’s get to tracking them down.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
643
Followers
5K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy