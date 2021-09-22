A rising French soccer star was fired for weighing 220 pounds, refusing to lose weight, and arguing with his coach

The player was reported to have repeatedly weighed more than 220.5lbs Joaquin Corchero / Europa Press Sports via Getty Images

A French soccer player has been sacked by his club for being overweight and arguing with his coach.

Joris Gnagnon was dismissed by Spanish side Sevilla over a series of disciplinary breaches.

His club said it was concerned about the player's off-the-pitch lifestyle and attitude.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

A soccer player has been sacked by his club for a lack of professionalism including turning up overweight and arguing with his coach.

Joris Gnagnon who played for Spanish club Sevilla had his contract terminated by the La Liga side over a series of disciplinary issues, including problems with his weight.

ESPN reports that the club was unhappy with Gnagnon's professionalism including frequently turning up to training at over 220 pounds, well above his target weight, and failing to lose any weight when asked.

Another reported reason behind the player's sacking was that he had clashed with head coach Julien Lopetegui. Additionally, the club is said to have been concerned about Gnagnon's off-field lifestyle and his attitude.

The 24-year-old signed for Sevilla in 2018 for 13.5 million euros ($15.8 million) but has made only seven league appearances in that time. His most recent action came at French side Rennes where he played on loan during the 2019-2020 season.

It is not the first time Gnagnon's professionalism has been brought into question. In July 2019, he sparked an on-field altercation when he hacked down Liverpool's Yasser Larouci in a pre-season friendly.

Gnagnon was angrily confronted by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk before receiving a red card.

Yasser Larouci of Liverpool brought down by Gnagnon Joris Sevilla during a Pre-Season Friendly match between Sevilla and Liverpool at Fenway Park on July 21, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Andrew Powell / Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool players reacted angrily to Gnagnon's challenge Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sevilla is currently seventh in the La Liga table, one place above Barcelona, having won two and drawn two of its opening four games.

The side also drew against Salzburg in the opening round of the Champions League, with the game finishing 1-1.