Keita Injury Deemed Not Serious

By dxtehsecks
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[inhale] Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita’s injury is nothing serious and should not be a concern moving forward. [/exhale]. The Liverpool FC midfielder started the game at Carrow Road, before being substituted at halftime of the 3-0 win on Tuesday night. In this post-game comments, Klopp elaborated more...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

ESPN

Man United ship six at home to Chelsea in WSL; Sam Kerr nets two

Manchester United were hammered 6-1 by Chelsea on Sunday in the Women's Super League, continuing their winless record against the London side. Alessia Russo's second half strike wasn't enough to pull United past Chelsea with a brace from Sam Kerr as well as goals from Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming securing the win.
MLS
AFP

PSG win without Messi ahead of Man City showdown

Lionel Messi was again sidelined for Paris Saint-Germain and in the Argentine's absence it was Idrissa Gana Gueye and Julian Draxler who scored as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Montpellier 2-0 on Saturday. Nice moved provisionally up to third after a 3-0 defeat of winless Saint-Etienne, who are now bottom of the table. as/dj
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Five talking points from Leeds United 0-3 Liverpool

Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane got the goals that secured a convincing victory in a game overshadowed by a serious ankle injury sustained by Harvey Elliott. Here are five talking points to emerge from the Premier League contest at Elland Road…. Salah’s century. When Salah dispatched the Reds’ opener...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
chatsports.com

Harvey Elliott: Liverpool teenager suffers serious ankle injury at Leeds

A visibly upset Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool's Harvey Elliott was in "massive pain" after suffering a serious ankle injury at Leeds. Elliott, 18, was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital following a challenge by Leeds defender Pascal Struijk, who was sent off. Klopp said Elliott had dislocated...
SPORTS
The Independent

Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Jurgen Klopp Discuss Norwich Win, Naby Keita Injury and Kaide Gordon

The German had this to say about handing out the debuts: "Only when they’re good enough! We saw Conor Bradley tonight - he played a super game honestly. "If the boys are good enough then they will play. Kaide Gordon is ready for these moments - he can play for 95 minutes. Tyler gave us the opportunity to connect again - a really good game and they play because they are good enough.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Liverpool manager Klopp downplays fears over Keita injury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that midfielder Naby Keita's injury is not as bad as first feared. The midfielder came off at half-time in the 3-0 success at Carrow Road against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Despite the Reds picking up a comfortable win through...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool Fc
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Brentford host Liverpool in the Premier League tonight, in what is the first competitive fixture between the sides since 1989. Newly-promoted Brentford secured their second win of the campaign last weekend as Ivan Toney scored one and set up another in their 2-0 win at Wolves, before Thomas Frank’s side thrashed Oldham 7-0 to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. FOLLOW LIVE: Brentford vs Liverpool – latest updatesLiverpool have also enjoyed a successful week and are on a run of four wins in a row in all competitions following 3-0 wins over Crystal Palace in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Liverpool will look to build on their strong start to the season when they travel to newly-promoted Brentford in the Premier League tonight. Jurgen Klopp’s side have been hit by a couple of injuries in midfield with Thiago picking up a calf strain in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend and Naby Keita also sustaining a knock in the Carabao Cup win over Norwich. FOLLOW LIVE: Brentford vs Liverpool – latest updatesThe Reds could make further changes with a trip to Porto on the horizon in the Champions League on Tuesday. Brentford secured their first Premier League away...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Veljko Paunovic Praises A ‘Big Performance’ From Reading In Middlesbrough Win

Alen Halilovic scored his first goal for the Royals as Reading picked up another win after a difficult week. Reading put on a fantastic display, continuing their brilliant form with a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. The win means we sit ninth, just three points behind a play-off place.
SOCCER
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

View From The Dolan: The Perfect End To A Tough Week

Dunno about you, but this week has aged me terribly. A stonking win against Fulham was followed up by the sobering reality of a very likely points deduction, helping everyone to get off cloud nine and fall despairingly into the puddle of minus numbers (or something). The most baffling thing...
SOCCER
The Independent

Leeds vs West Ham result: Michail Antonio’s late winner sees hosts’ troubling start continue

Michail Antonio struck in the 90th minute to snatch West Ham a 2-1 victory as Leeds’ winless Premier League start was extended to six matches.Leeds led at the break through Raphinha but were punished again for failing to take their chances and, after Junior Firpo’s second-half own goal, Antonio fired the Hammers’ last-minute winner.The hosts’ inability to convert chances is threatening to undermine their second season back in the top flight and they slipped into the bottom three. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have equalled the club’s longest winless run from the beginning of a league campaign, set in 1935/36 and again...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man City end Chelsea hex as Man Utd pay penalty

Manchester City ended their Chelsea hoodoo on Saturday, beating the European champions 1-0 while Bruno Fernandes missed a last-gasp penalty in Manchester United's shock 1-0 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa. Liverpool failed to take full advantage of those results, twice squandering the lead in a pulsating 3-3 draw at Brentford in the evening kick-off. Elsewhere, Jamie Vardy netted twice at the right end against Burnley after scoring an early own goal in a 2-2 draw for stuttering Leicester while Norwich slumped to their sixth consecutive league defeat. Gabriel Jesus' second-half strike proved decisive for Pep Guardiola's City, who gained a measure of revenge for three consecutive defeats by Chelsea last season, including a painful loss in the Champions League final in Porto.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford hit back twice to snatch point in thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but it was not enough to beat Brentford who twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless 3-3 draw.Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to reap the maximum profit from slip-ups by Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in the day as they shared the points after an early-evening cracker in west London.Instead they moved just one point clear at the top, while preserving the top flight’s only remaining unbeaten record.And Klopp will be relieved at that after Ivan Toney had what would have been a late winner ruled out for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Women 1-0 Reading Women: late Naz goal sends Spurs top of the WSL table

Top of the league! Tottenham Hotspur Women have now started their WSL campaign with nine points from nine after dispatching Reading at The Hive 1-0. Spurs had numerous chances to score, but it was a late goal from Jessica Naz — her first WSL goal — assisted by substitute Tang Jiali that was the difference in this match.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Tottenham Women vs. Reading Women: game time, match thread, and how to watch online

Two weeks ago, Tottenham Hotspur successfully completed the biggest win in their history, knocking off 2020-21 WSL runners up Manchester City 2-1 at the City Academy Stadium, thanks to a goal from Rachel Williams and late controversial City own goal. Today, they return to their home ground The Hive in Edgware, to face Reading Women for a chance to start 3-0 in the league.
SOCCER

