Keita Injury Deemed Not Serious

Brentford host Liverpool in the Premier League tonight, in what is the first competitive fixture between the sides since 1989. Newly-promoted Brentford secured their second win of the campaign last weekend as Ivan Toney scored one and set up another in their 2-0 win at Wolves, before Thomas Frank’s side thrashed Oldham 7-0 to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. FOLLOW LIVE: Brentford vs Liverpool – latest updatesLiverpool have also enjoyed a successful week and are on a run of four wins in a row in all competitions following 3-0 wins over Crystal Palace in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO