An Illinois man who awoke to find a bat on his neck weeks ago died this month in the state's first human case of rabies since 1954, health officials said Tuesday. The Lake County man, who was in his 80s, found the animal on his neck in mid-August and declined treatment, but a month later he experienced symptoms of rabies and died, the Illinois Public Health Department said in a statement.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO