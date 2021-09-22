Gramicci Taps SOPHNET. For Minimalist FW21 Capsule
Fresh off the back of its link-up with nonnative, Gramicci returns for another Fall/Winter 2021 instalment, this time alongside Japanese streetwear aficionados SOPHNET. Combining Gramicci’s expertise in the world of technical and functional apparel with SOPHNET.’s minimal design concept, the capsule comprises a utilitarian city coat, wide trousers produced in a resilient Cordura wool blend and banded collar shirts with a laidback contemporary silhouette.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0