Looking to add some color to your garden? Edmond club to host annual iris sale

EDMOND — The Edmond Iris and Garden Society will be hosting its annual Iris Rhizome and Perennial Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Rodkey House, 410 S Littler. This annual sale will include healthy iris rhizomes from the private collections of the iris society’s members from a plethora of colors and in a variety of sizes. Tall bearded, intermediate and dwarf Iris will be available in a rainbow of colors and styles. The society also will offer rainbow iris garden bags of assorted rhizomes. A limited number of potted iris and perennials will also be available for purchase. Buyers are advised to come early for the best selection. Admission is free and cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.