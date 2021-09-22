CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, NY

David A. Howe Public Library hosting 'Front Lawn Fall Festival' Saturday, Oct. 2

Wellsville Daily Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLSVILLE — Enjoy some fall fun on the front lawn of the David A. Howe Public Library in Wellsville on Saturday. The library will hold a "Come & Go Front Lawn Fall Festival." Activities will include cider and donuts, raffles, free books, take and make crafts for all ages, a mini petting zoo by Sweet as Sugar Goats, Scooby Doo episodes shown in the Exhibition Room, and live music by the Young Sisters.

