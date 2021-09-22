Casas Boulevard / Paralelo Colectivo
Lead Architects: Rodrigo Ballina Benites, Valentin Ayala, Luciano Del Valle. Text description provided by the architects. This project consisted of the development of a set of four apartments grouped together on a plot located on the edge of the historic center of the city of La Plata. The small piece of land measuring 8 meters wide by 17 meters deep, required a very synthetic and orderly approach to be able to meet the surface requirement of the client without losing a good spatiality and fluid continuity of the space, as well as natural lighting.www.archdaily.com
