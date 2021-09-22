CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Casas Boulevard / Paralelo Colectivo

By Curated by Agustina Coulleri
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLead Architects: Rodrigo Ballina Benites, Valentin Ayala, Luciano Del Valle. Text description provided by the architects. This project consisted of the development of a set of four apartments grouped together on a plot located on the edge of the historic center of the city of La Plata. The small piece of land measuring 8 meters wide by 17 meters deep, required a very synthetic and orderly approach to be able to meet the surface requirement of the client without losing a good spatiality and fluid continuity of the space, as well as natural lighting.

ArchDaily

JSL House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential condominium in Paraty, in Rio de Janeiro, a few meters away from the beach, the JSL House was designed from the idea of connection - visual, privileging the view to the sea; and living and leisure spaces. Arriving from the...
ArchDaily

Infopoint & Ticket Office / fala

Text description provided by the architects. The former technical space is transformed into a ticket office and a small bar. The obstructed narrow room is stripped down to its bare minimum, the disruptive partitions are gone, the beams are let out. A concise set of interventions is then performed. The walls are cladded in white tiles with a subtle chessboard pattern and flirtatious pink joints. The discontinuous ceiling is painted in blue, doors and window frames are touched with a tint of light green. Every surface and element are self-contained yet complimentary.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1502 Aragona Boulevard

THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL COLONIAL SINGLE HOME OFFERS 4 BED & 3.5 BATH ROOM ** DECK OFF FAMILY ROOM NEXT TO THE KITCHEN ** GORGEOSE HARDWOOD THROUGH OUT TO ENTIRE 2 LEVELS ** REC ROOM WITH FULL BATH ROOM AND WALK-OUT TO HUGE SIZE REAR YARD ** 2 CAR GARGE ** WATING FOR THE NEW OWNER **
ArchDaily

Village Courtyard Restaurant / AML Design studio

Overall Design Brief. Since the flourishing development of rural cultural tourism, the courtyard restaurant has become part of the supporting facilities in villages. We, as designers, feel fortunate to participate in this process. Our purpose of the project is to retain the vitality of the countryside, which is the growth of the village that requires both cultural heritage and technical innovation. Such innovation should truly respond to its site and cultural context, not just the form.
ArchDaily

Casaneiro House / UID Architects

Photographs: Nacasa & Partners Inc. Structural Engineering: Konishi Structural Engineers. General Contractor: Soken Co. Ltd. Text description provided by the architects. To construct architecture is to create an environment. This project is a house built within a quiet residential area of Nara prefecture. The site is on a gentle hill...
ArchDaily

3 Attached Houses / PONT12 architectes

Text description provided by the architects. 3 attached houses replace a villa from the 1950s in a residential area overlooking Lausanne. The project makes maximum use of the plots potential for densification while taking care, through its form and materiality, to fit into its suburban and green context. Offsets in...
homestratosphere.com

4-Bedroom Two-Story European Style Home for a Wide Lot with Balcony (Floor Plan)

=> Check out our 10 most popular house plans - these went viral. Welcome to photos and footprint for a 4-bedroom two-story European-style home. Here’s the floor plan:. This two-story European home boasts a luxury curb appeal with its hipped rooflines, tall arched windows, a grand entry with a french front door, and two double garages that span on either side of the home.
ArchDaily

Architecture News

Artist Jiří Matys used V-Ray for 3ds Max to transform a day scene into a dramatic rainy night. Erick van Egeraat has won the international competition for the design of a new incineration line in Roskilde, Denmark for Kara/Noveren, a local waste management company. Due to its large scale, the incinerator is destined to become an outstanding structure in the wide and open landscape of the Roskilde area. After its completion in 2013, the facility will produce both electricity and heating for the Roskilde district.
ArchDaily

Loft E&L / ALT Architectuur

Text description provided by the architects. The new volume creates a spatial tension with the old steel structure, the sloping roof planes, and the rough materiality. The architectural intervention itself can be read as one large piece of furniture that organises the entire programme. This creates a sculptural volume that you walk in and out of, cook in, put things in and take things out of, look through in both directions,... The piece of furniture faces the panorama of the harbour.
ArchDaily

International Architecture Open Call for the new Orchid Pavilion at Casa Wabi

Fundación Casa Wabi calls for the design and production of an Orchid Pavilion that is based on a permanent, innovative and sustainable proposal for the growth of various species of orchids in the Oaxacan coast. Download the information related to this competition here. Title. International Architecture Open Call for the...
coolhunting.com

Mystery + Luxury at Casa Silencio in Xaagá, Mexico

Casa Silencio (which officially opens its doors tomorrow, 15 September) sits at the base of a mountain within Silent Valley just outside the small town of Xaagá, Oaxaca. The stunning, solar-powered hacienda—from the founders of Mezcal El Silencio, Vicente Cisneros and Fausto Zapata—is full of juxtapositions. Comprising just six suites, a large indoor/outdoor dining room, bar area, library and boutique-meets-lobby, it feels simultaneously opulent and rustic. Inspired by Oaxaca’s natural landscape, legendary architect Alejandro D’Acosta (known for his daring designs and use of eco-friendly materials) built the striking casa using local materials including reclaimed wood, steel, stone and compressed soil—known as “tapial” in Spanish. More than a hotel though, the 16-acre estate also houses El Silencio’s distillery, whose tahona and non-traditional roasting pit are functioning daily—the smoky scent of agave cooking only adding to its mysterious charm.
archiproducts.com

Casa Magna at Supersalone: Luxury Collection with Cosmopolitan Allure

14/09/2021 - Casa Magna lands in Milan and presented its latest novelties in the field of linvig and dining furniture. On the occasion of the Supersalone 2021, the Portuguese of Casa Magna unveiled the Grace Urban armchair and the Garbo dining table to the Italian audience. GARBO Dining Table. The...
ArchDaily

Bistró Alameda / NAAG arquitectura

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Acero Vegetal, Domus Design, McNeel, Mooma. Text description provided by the architects. The Cineteca Alameda, an emblematic building in the Historic Center of San Luis Potosí, Mexico, has commercial premises on the ground floor facing Universidad Street. For a long time, one of these places had been completely abandoned, Bistró Alameda is the proposal to transform this place into a cafeteria.
ArchDaily

Roscoff Biological Station / WIP Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Resting by the sea in a classified site, opposite of the Île-de-Batz, the fishpond is a structure that has two aspects. A public face, on the beach, massive and inherent to its function (to retain water) and a lighter discreet side, which is only revealed to researchers at the Roscoff Biological Station.
ATL Daily

Take a look at these homes on the Atlanta market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This cozy 3 bed / 2.5 bath traditional townhome is calling your name! Nestled in the Townhomes at Sandy Springs Community, you get all
ArchDaily

Non-Structures & Palimpsest: Photography as a Register for Urban Regeneration and Real Estate Speculation

In honor of World Photography Day (August 19 ), Chilean architect Francisco Ibáñez Hantke offers a a perspective of urban transformation and the resulting instability caused by the regenerative processes and the constant real estate speculation that drive it. The photographs center on London, and reveal an exhausting array of construction and demolition and highlight the often blurry line between architecture and urban decay.
ArchDaily

The Unbelievable Challenge 2021

Design a Museum of Snow by the 3rd of November. Give us your boldest, most unique idea, and you might win a sixth month, fully-paid internship at the prestigious architecture office WXCA in Warsaw, Poland. What is your unique, inspiring and innovative solution for Mr. Santa Claus’s Museum of Snow?
ArchDaily

ODA Transforms Old Parking Lot into Mixed-Use Project and Public Park in Buenos Aires

The old structure called Playa Gigena, in honor of the equestrian of the same name, located between the hippodrome and the Rosedal de Palermo in Buenos Aires, will now be converted by ODA into a Class A office building and a public park including cafes, restaurants, shops, and a covered parking lot. The partial demolition of the old parking lot has begun on June 28th.
ArchDaily

Lord Norman Foster to Chair RIBA Stirling Prize Jury

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced that Pritzker Laureate Lord Norman Foster will chair the 2021 Stirling Prize jury. The jury will also include Simon Allford, RIBA President, architect Annalie Riches, 2019 RIBA Stirling Prize winner, and artist Dame Phyllida Barlow, advised by architect and sustainability expert Mina Hasman.
ArchDaily

Unbuilt: Radical visions of a future that never arrived

Unbuilt tells the stories of the plans, drawings and proposals that emerged during the 20th century in an unparalleled era of optimism in architecture. Many of these grand projects stayed on the drawing board, some were flights of fancy that couldn’t be built, and in other cases test structures or parts of buildings did emerge in the real world. The book features the work of Buckminster Fuller, Geoffrey Bawa, Le Corbusier, Frank Lloyd Wright and Archigram, as well as contemporary architects such as Norman Foster, Zaha Hadid, Will Alsop and Rem Koolhaas.
