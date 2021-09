FedEx is looking to bolster its ground delivery service in Connecticut by adding 1,200 workers to its operations in the state, according to company officials. Positions available with FedEx Ground in Connecticut include package handlers, managers and other support staff. FedEx is holding an in-person hiring day for job applicants at the company’s ground hub on Ruby Road in Willington from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.