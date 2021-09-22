Hacker attempts to steal $300,000 from Atlanta contractor
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A computer hacker reportedly tried to steal $300,000 from an Atlanta contractor on Aug. 30. An employee of Exovations told deputies an unidentified suspect hacked into the company’s bank account and attempted to wire $300,000 to a fake email. The employee cancelled the transaction before it fully processed and managed to keep the money from being wired out of the business account, according to deputies.www.appenmedia.com
