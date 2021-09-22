CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Hacker attempts to steal $300,000 from Atlanta contractor

appenmedia.com
 6 days ago

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A computer hacker reportedly tried to steal $300,000 from an Atlanta contractor on Aug. 30. An employee of Exovations told deputies an unidentified suspect hacked into the company’s bank account and attempted to wire $300,000 to a fake email. The employee cancelled the transaction before it fully processed and managed to keep the money from being wired out of the business account, according to deputies.

www.appenmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Forsyth, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers

Comments / 0

Community Policy