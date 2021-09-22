Village officer Chance Avery ordered to face jury trial in fatal shooting case
A district judge ruled Tuesday that an officer with The Village Police Department must face trial over fatally shooting a man, reversing a court decision earlier this month. Saying Oklahoma County Special Judge Lisa K. Hammond erred in dismissing the case against Chance Avery, Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy Truong told attorneys that excessive force arguments “are questions of fact for the jury to decide.”www.oklahoman.com
Comments / 0