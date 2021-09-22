William Matthew “Bill” Belobrajdic, 73, of Belton died Saturday, Sept. 18

BELTON — No services are planned for retired Lt. Col. William Matthew “Bill” Belobrajdic, 73, of Belton. Mr. Belobrajdic died Saturday, Sept. 18, at his residence. He was born July 26, 1948, in Kansas City, Kan., to Matthew and Louise Kulash Belobrajdic. He grew up in Kansas City and after high school he enrolled at the University of Kansas. He joined the U.S. Army in 1969 and served as a helicopter pilot. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. His military awards include the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Air Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster. After retiring from the military he owned and operated Totally Graphic, until retiring again in 2009. He married Debbie Patty in 1997 in Bell County. He attended Foundation United Methodist Church in Temple.