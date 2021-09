What the papers sayDean Henderson is reportedly seeking a spell away from Old Trafford after being usurped by David De Gea as the side’s goalkeeper. Henderson has been unable to even earn a bench spot this season due to suffering from long Covid. The Sun says the 24-year-old England international wants to be sent out on loan in January, after having previously been sent by United to Sheffield United twice.A reward is in the offing for Mason Mount‘s efforts for the Three Lions and Chelsea, according to the Evening Standard. The paper says the 22-year-old midfielder, who signed a five-year...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO