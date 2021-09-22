Reader Opinion: Where’s the priority?

I have a great deal of sympathy for the average person who needs hospital care for reasons beyond their control, such as heart attacks, strokes, broken bones, accidents, etc. who are told there is no room for them. All the personnel and resources are prioritized to take care of the people with COVID-19 who had put themselves in jeopardy by not getting their vaccination. I think the vaccinated people should be taken care of first and the unvaccinated ones to be put on a waiting list until there is a place available for them. The vaccinations are free and readily available. There is no reason those who don't want to be forced into getting one should be forced into being taken care of.