CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Reader Opinion: Where’s the priority?

By Julie Pawlak
Brainerd Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have a great deal of sympathy for the average person who needs hospital care for reasons beyond their control, such as heart attacks, strokes, broken bones, accidents, etc. who are told there is no room for them. All the personnel and resources are prioritized to take care of the people with COVID-19 who had put themselves in jeopardy by not getting their vaccination. I think the vaccinated people should be taken care of first and the unvaccinated ones to be put on a waiting list until there is a place available for them. The vaccinations are free and readily available. There is no reason those who don't want to be forced into getting one should be forced into being taken care of.

www.brainerddispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: It's OK to tell

There was something our wonderful mother would say to me that my beloved siblings and I still laugh about to this day. “Cathy, you don’t have to tell everything you know.”. And yet, sometimes it is appropriate to share as a way to shine a light into the proverbial darkness...
MENTAL HEALTH
Record-Journal

LETTERS: Political opinions from our readers

I am writing this in support of Ray Ouellet for City Council. Ray is a lifelong resident of Meriden and very dedicated to this city. He has excellent beliefs and is a hard worker. He will bring a refreshing change to the City Council here in Meriden. Vote for Ray Ouellet!!!!
MERIDEN, CT
Duluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Welcome immigrants to grow the economy

The 2020 Census told us exactly what we already knew: We are an aging country. Immigrants wanting to become Americans are primarily young families, exactly what our economy needs. If we update and reform our immigration laws so that we welcome, care for, educate, and provide job training for this potential workforce, we will have the vibrant, growing economy that will serve us all well.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks
Daily Commercial

Today's letters: Readers comment on the Anti-Riot Bill, DeSantis and opinionated reporting

I was greatly disappointed by the Sept. 14 opinion piece regarding U.S. District Judge Mark Walker's inane comments concerning HB1 (Anti-Riot Bill). Walker's view that the bill is "a trap for the innocent" is both absurd and insulting. The premise that any sane person is not capable of understanding what constitutes a violent public disturbance, or violent disorderly conduct resulting in injury or property damage, is totally absurd. And the view that any sane person would not have the good sense to leave the scene of such behavior is equally ridiculous.
U.S. POLITICS
wvgazettemail.com

Froma Harrop: Mandates work where politics fail (Opinion)

Set aside the specter of overflowing intensive care units in Idaho — or that the state’s emergency rooms are now choosing which COVID-19 patients to save and which ones to give up on. The situation is so bad that desperate patients are crossing the border into Washington state to find hospital beds, putting Spokane hospitals under siege.
EDUCATION
theeastcountygazette.com

96% of Americans Lose Over $100,000 in Social Benefits. Are You One of Them?

According to a research study featured in Forbes, 96% of Americans Lose $111,000 in Social Security Benefits and it’s because they claim their benefits at the wrong time!. Claiming your social security benefits will be one of the most important financial decisions in your lifetime. Making Social Security claiming decisions the right way ensures you make the best choices for you and your family.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Quad Cities Onlines

3 Things You May Have to Give Up if You Retire on Social Security Alone

You'll often hear that Social Security won't pay you enough money to cover your bills in full. The reality is that some seniors do manage to pay all of their living expenses with their monthly Social Security benefits. But what sort of lifestyle are those seniors living? Chances are, it's...
LIFESTYLE
Duluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Investigate guilty-sounding Republicans

When my brother and sister were small, my mother left them in the house while she hung clothes on the line. Upon returning she saw the pantry door was shut and the children were not in the kitchen. The little children's voices shouted from inside the pantry, "Don't come in!"
DULUTH, MN
kiowacountysignal.com

Let’s ensure civility is a priority

“We just wish you’d stop lying about climate change” screamed Wednesday’s Sept. 1 Pratt Tribune Kiowa County Signal Editorial, indicting Kansas Sen. Mike Thompson on charges of being a corrupt liar full of “hot air”. One of the biggest problems in America today is inflammatory rhetoric engendering political polarization, leading...
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
prescottenews.com

Opinion: Where Climate Change is Concerned History is Irrelevant

Climate change made the floods in the Northeast from Hurricane Ida worse. So proclaimed stories in major media: CNN, The Washington Post, ABC News, and many others. Get used to it scientists and politicians told reporters. “More storms [like this one] are coming more frequently,” the governor of New Jersey opined, “with [even] more intensity.”
ENVIRONMENT
Duluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Yes to carbon pricing; it works

Regarding the Senate's interest in exploring carbon pricing within its reconciliation package (Reader’s View: “Urge Congress to embrace carbon pricing,” Sept. 11): yes!. Carbon pricing works. There are many examples all over the world that have shown, if applied properly, it works equitably and exceptionally well. It erased coal as a fuel for power plants in the United Kingdom in a few short years. Kind of ironic as the industrial use of coal started there. The Scottish engineer, chemist, and inventor of the steam engine James Watt would be mystified.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Education needs a 1776 overhaul

Columnist Victor Davis Hanson wrote in August: “For the first time in their lives, Americans of all classes and races are starting to fear a self-created apocalypse threatening their families’ safety and the American way of life.”. President Joe Biden is unfit. Democrats’ worst nightmare is Vice President Kamala Harris...
DULUTH, MN
Times Reporter

Reader's viewpoint: Confusing customary or meaningful metrics?

In physical science class we had to debate over what we think of converting to the metric system and that really got me thinking. Is the customary system really benefiting the US? There are many reasons for people to still want to use customary but all of those can be debunked. Two examples my peers gave are that people are already accustomed to the customary system and that it would be very costly to change. Overall, even though those are valid points they can easily be proven wrong.
TUSCARAWAS, OH
bizjournals

Opinion: It's time for lawyers to lead

Look around and you’ll see countless reasons for concern. A global pandemic continues to have alarming real-time consequences on our people and our cities. Racial injustice and events surrounding the murder of George Floyd remind us, yet again, of the palpable and horrific racism that exists in this country. Hate crimes against Asian Americans, social inequity in the impact of our legal system and a growing sense of disconnection.
LAW
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Where’s Portland’s support for pregnancy?

I was amused to watch Portland’s “leaders” backtrack on their idea to boycott Texas because that state dared to protect innocent lives (“Portland scraps planned boycott over Texas abortion law, seeks instead to give cash to reproductive health groups,” Sept. 14). They likely realized that would bite them where they sit, as many people are already boycotting Portland, including many Oregonians, and the pace would only accelerate if they did such virtue-signaling. In standard style, however, they had to show some liberal chops, so they’re planning to give $200,000 of taxpayer money (not theirs) to fund abortion because it, they falsely contend, is all about “women’s health and choice.” Well, if these knuckleheads are all about women’s health and choice, why aren’t they giving at least half of that $200,000 to pregnancy resource centers? After all, having a baby is a choice, and it helps if the woman is healthy. Right?
PORTLAND, OR
Brainerd Dispatch

Wealth Column: 5 great reasons to retire

You’ve been thinking about it for a while, but now it’s getting close to decision time. You think you might want to retire, but you want to do it for the right reasons. So, what are the right reasons? Once you start to get serious about retirement, you realize it’s about more than just needing a long vacation. Being in the right mental and fiscal place for retirement is crucial to the retirement journey. We offer you some great reasons to take the plunge.
ECONOMY
Brainerd Dispatch

Other View: Even stiffer fines, more alcohol bans needed to keep the peace on US flights

Who would have imagined that being a flight attendant would be such a dangerous job?. According to a survey of nearly 5,000 flight attendants, 17% said they have experienced a physical incident involving passengers this year, as reported by The Associated Press and others. Further, approximately 85% of those surveyed have had at least one incident involving an unruly passenger.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy