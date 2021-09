Samsung released its first One UI 4 Beta update based on Android 12 earlier this week. If you have a Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra in the U.S., South Korea, India, Germany, Poland, the U.K., or China, you should be able to join the beta from within the Samsung Members app. Updating your daily driver device to beta software is a risk not everyone is willing to take, but if you’re wondering what the new Android 12 update is like, I’ve been running it on my own Galaxy S21 Ultra to document all the new features.

