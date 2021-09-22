CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reader Opinion: The common good

By Gary Niemi
Brainerd Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1942 both my father and father-in-law were drafted into the U.S. Army. As part of the induction process, they were vaccinated. If one refused the vaccines, they could be court martialed. My mom, who grew up in a small town in Upper Michigan, traveled 600 miles to Detroit to support the war effort by working as Rosie the Riveter. During the war, Americans were asked to make sacrifices in many ways. Rationing was only one of those ways, but it was a way Americans contributed to the war effort. Automobiles, tires, gasoline, shoes, sugar and butter are examples that were rationed for the common good.

