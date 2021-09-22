Drug task force sounds alarm after multiple Sept opioid overdose deaths

A local drug task force is asking the public to remain diligent after multiple opioid-related overdoses, both fatal and non-fatal. The Minnesota Drug Task Force has been involved in four death investigations in the Mankato region since Sept 5, according to a press release by Lt Jeff Wersal, commander of the task force. Wersal says all of the deaths appear to be opioid-related, with victims ranging in age from 18 to 24. In at least two of those deaths, drug task force agents found evidence of counterfeit prescription pills made from fentanyl.