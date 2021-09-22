CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When do we press the panic button on the Cleveland Browns defense?

record-courier.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of the Cover 2 podcast, hosts Nate Ulrich and Dan Kadar take a look at the issues facing the defense for the Browns. Is it a scheme problem? Does the rebuilt defense need time to gel? They have some thoughts. Browns vs. Bears: 'I'm meant for this,'...

www.record-courier.com

The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
fox4kc.com

‘It was insane’: Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid credit crowd for role in win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs give credit where credit is due. Head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes both said it wasn’t just the play calling and forced Cleveland turnovers that elevated the Chiefs to victory Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Both coach and player acknowledged the...
Justin Fields
27 First News

Steelers sign former Cleveland Browns’ safety

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Browns’ safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad. He was one of 15 players added to the Pittsburgh practice squad, which includes some players that were with the team in training camp and several new faces. Among those re-signing with...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
FanSided

Ronnie Harrison disqualified after shoving KC Chiefs coach

Emotions are running high early in the K.C. Chiefs home opener against the Cleveland Browns, and safety Ronnie Harrison took things way too far in the first quarter. Despite being up 8-0 after scoring on their opening drive, Harrison took offense to something along the opposing sideline and ended up shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis.
beaconjournal.com

Cleveland Browns notes: defensive coordinator Joe Woods absolutely trusts Ronnie Harrison

BEREA – Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods expressed absolute confidence that safety Ronnie Harrison, who was ejected for pushing the Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach in the opener, will be back on the field Sunday against the Houston Texans. “Absolutely,” Woods said when asked if he trusted Harrison. The...
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Has A New Nickname For Baker Mayfield

Fans love giving nicknames to their favorite athletes. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, “Iron” Mike Ditka, and countless others continue to be a part of the NFL culture. Following Sunday’s win for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his quarterback. Per Jake Trotter, Garrett’s nickname for...
FanSided

3 Reasons Cleveland Browns shouldn’t panic after week 1 loss

The Cleveland Browns didn’t want to lose their Week 1 game, but there are plenty of good things that happened. Don’t panic just yet. We all knew the Cleveland Browns had an extremely tough matchup in week one vs. the defending AFC champions. And although a loss is never easy...
FanSided

Cleveland Browns 7-round 2022 mock draft continues defensive rebuild

The Cleveland Browns were focused on defense in the 2021 NFL Draft and that hasn’t changed as we look ahead with this 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Week 1 is in the books and while the Cleveland Browns are rightfully focused on the Houston Texans in Week 2, we have the luxury of being able to look even further than that with another way-too-early 2022 NFL Mock Draft.
brownszone.com

Commentary: When do we get the OBJ we were promised?

This would have been the perfect week to wonder whether this is the week that Odell Beckham Jr. will return to the Browns’ lineup. Browns fans could use a diversion to help them recover from the frustration and disappointment they felt last Sunday when their team was the better team, but still lost to Kansas City.
fantasydata.com

Cleveland Browns Depth Chart

The Cleveland Browns placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee) on Injured Reserve on Tuesday with an MCL sprain that he suffered early in the Week 2 win over the Houston Texans. This means that Landry must miss a minimum of three games after he was listed as week-to-week on Monday. Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) has yet to make his 2021 debut, but he's trending in the right direction for Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. If Beckham misses another game or is limited, Donovan Peoples-Jones, rookie Anthony Schwartz and Rashard Higgins would see a big bump in playing time and targets. All three tight ends -- Austin Hooper, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant could be heavily involved. Landry, who caught all five of his targets for 71 yards in the season opener, should be stashed in all formats as one of quarterback Baker Mayfield's favorite targets in the passing game.
chatsports.com

Browns' early defensive struggles not surprising, or reason to panic

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns offense had a disastrous debut to begin last season. Following the arrival of a new coaching staff, the addition of several new starters and the installation of a new scheme, the Browns offense looked completely discombobulated in an embarrassing 38-6 loss at Baltimore.
