The colder months of the year have the greatest temperature variability. The difference between a cool summer day and a hot summer day might be 30 degrees whereas winter temperatures can vary by twice that. The primary reason for this is the temperature gradient across the northern hemisphere. The equatorial regions of the Earth have temperatures near 90 degrees all year. At the North Pole, summer temperatures hover near freezing while winter temperatures are often 50 degrees below zero or colder.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO