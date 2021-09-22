Winning $432M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket in Midtown Manhattan for Tuesday’s drawing? Check your numbers because you might just be $432 million richer.

According to the New York Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket sold at Pronto Pizza, near West 48th and Sixth Avenue, was the only jackpot-winning ticket for the Sept. 21 drawing.

The single ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated prize of $432 million, which comes out to about $315 million in cash.

The winning numbers were 36, 41, 45, 51 and 56, plus the gold Mega Ball which was 13.

According to Mega Millions, the big win is New York’s second jackpot-winning ticket so far this year, after a $96 million prize was won by an Oneida County couple in February.