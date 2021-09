The Fugees are heading out on a global reunion tour—this is not a drill. According to an official press release, the iconic hip-hop group, which includes Wyclef Jean, Pras, and Lauryn Hill, are planning a world tour to mark 25 years of their classic sophomore album, The Score. The hit album certified the group as late-1990s hip-hop masterminds and sprouted timeless songs such as "Killing Me Softly with His Song" and "Ready or Not," and went on to sell more than 22 million copies worldwide. The group never recorded another album after The Score, due to legal troubles, personal rifts within the group, and Hill and Jean's fraught romantic history.

