Jackson County, MO

Court hearing set for Blue Springs cafe that defied Jackson County mask mandate

By Robert A. Cronkleton
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Blue Springs cafe that, along with its owner, has defied Jackson County’s health order mandating masks be worn indoors at public spaces is getting its day in court. A Jackson County judge has scheduled a 9 a.m. hearing Wednesday at the county courthouse in Independence to hear arguments in the county’s case against defendants Rae’s Cafe and its owner, Amanda Wohletz. At stake is whether the restaurant will be able to remain open.

www.kansascity.com

