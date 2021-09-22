Pittsburgh Pirates Facing a Decision with Yerry De Los Santos

One of the Pittsburgh Pirates noteworthy relief prospects is Yerry De Los Santos, who is Rule 5 eligible, so will they protect him from possible selection?. One of the Pittsburgh Pirates more noteworthy minor league relief pitchers is Yerry De Los Santos. The right-hander is ranked as the team’s 55th best prospect per FanGraphs. However, he’s also Rule 5 draft eligible this off-season. So is there enough of a case for him to be added to the 40-man roster?