‘She said yes!’ - Unranked UFC bantamweight claims he’s fighting Sean O’Malley

By Tim Bissell
Bloody Elbow
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean O’Malley, one of the more popular fighters on the UFC roster, admitted recently that he has no interest in taking a big jump in competition without a big jump in pay. Additionally, ‘Suga’ recently said that he turned down a fight with 8th ranked Frankie Edgar, though he said that was more to do with the event being in New York, where a substantial part of his purse would go towards state taxes.

