Bryson DeChambeau says he ‘loves and respects’ critics ahead of Ryder Cup

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Bryson DeChambeau insists he is at peace with his critics as he prepares to help Team USA reclaim the Ryder Cup this weekend.

The 2020 US Open champion has made headlines in recent months for his ongoing feud with Ryder Cup teammate Brooks Koepka .

DeChambeau also raised eyebrows after refusing the coronavirus vaccine and then contracting Covid-19, leading him to miss the Tokyo Olympic Games .

But the 28-year-old American remains composed as he prepares to face Team Europa at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin

Speaking about his critics to The Guardian , DeChambeau said: “Sure, there are times where it’s not comfortable but there’s also times where it fuels me.

“I’m not going to make this about me again. This is about a team event.

“I’ve got a brass chest. I’ve taken a lot of heat. But I’m okay with it and I understand I’m in the place where I’m at, and it’s going to be that way moving forward.

“I’m not worried about it. I still love and respect them [the critics]. I understand they have their opinions and whatnot and I respect those opinions, I see their points of view.

“But for me, again, this isn’t about me. This is about the team going and winning the Ryder Cup .”

Team USA are the favourites to regain the Ryder Cup trophy that they lost to Europe in Paris three years ago.

The competition was due to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Independent

The Independent

