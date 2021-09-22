Canned Soup: A cusper's sleepless observations of adulthood

Nearly half of Americans blame work stress on their inability to fall asleep at night. A new poll of 2,000 parents found 84% said the transition from remote to office work, or vice versa, disrupted their sleep schedule. Not only are people adjusting to returning to the office, but they’re also getting used to less sleep. Thirty-two percent believe they slept more when they were working from home. When the weekend rolls around and people get the chance to catch up on some ZZZ’s, 45% turn off their cell phone or put it on silent mode for uninterrupted slumber. A third said that not setting their alarm for the next morning ensures a quality night’s sleep, but 36% said they go so far as to lock their bedroom door for a rejuvenating night’s rest. While 37% of parents reported worrying about their children as being their top sleep deterrent, 36% are too burdened with an extra workload to get a good night’s sleep.

AMERICAS ・ 5 DAYS AGO