Canned Soup: A cusper's sleepless observations of adulthood
My current situation, I feel, can be illustrated by my bookshelf. The top shelf currently only has two pegs keeping it in the frame. Most of the time, it’s fine, but if you put too much weight on the back or front of the plank, it will tip and spill half the contents. So yeah, that’s currently my situation: a precarious balancing act that, if not handled correctly, occasionally turns into an avalanche of DVDs and Xbox 360 games.www.michigansthumb.com
Comments / 0