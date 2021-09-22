CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Sept. 21, 2021

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley running back Landon Alexander works out during practice on Aug. 9.

While there were no changes at the top, six teams lost their grip and dropped out of the latest edition of the Trib HSSN state football rankings.

Only one classification, Class 4A, remained intact from Week 2.

Harrisburg, Upper Dublin, Whitehall, Danville, Richland and Rochester got bounced after Week 3 losses while LaSalle College, Moon, Academy Park, North Schulykill, Bellwood-Antis and Juniata Valley are the new kids on the top five block.

St. Joe’s Prep, Cathedral Prep, Thomas Jefferson, Central Valley, Southern Columbia and Steelton-Highspire remain at No. 1 in their class. However ECP, TJ, SC and S-H all face tough challenges this weekend.

Speaking of Southern Columbia, the Tigers are now 4-0 this season after rallying from a 30-13 deficit to beat Wyoming Area, 37-30, last Friday. They have won 64 straight games, the second-longest streak in PIAA football history. They are two wins away from tying the record of 66 in a row, held by Clairton from 2009 to 2013.

Here is the latest HSSN PIAA top five in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (2-1) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks defeated Gonzaga (DC) in Week 3, 35-3. They do not play this weekend.

2. Central York (3-0) (2) (D-3): The Panthers did not play in Week 3. They host Dover on Friday.

3. McDowell (4-0) (3) (D-10): The Trojans defeated Butler in Week 3, 38-21. They visit Erie on Friday.

4. LaSalle College (4-0) (NR) (D-12): The Explorers defeated Haverford in Week 3, 44-0. They visit McDonogh (Md) on Saturday.

5. Archbishop Wood (3-1) (4) (D-12): The Vikings lost to Malvern Prep in Week 3, 21-0. They visit Berks Catholic on Friday.

Out: Harrisburg (D-3)

Class 5A

1. Cathedral Prep (4-0) (1) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated Solon (Ohio) in Week 3, 44-35. They host St. Francis (NY) on Friday.

2. Governor Mifflin (4-0) (3) (D-3): The Mustangs defeated 6A No. 5 Harrisburg in Week 3, 49-13. They visit Episcopal Academy on Friday.

3. Imhotep Charter (2-1) (2) (D-12): The Panthers did not play in Week 3. They host Simon Gratz on Saturday.

4. Moon (4-0) (NR) (D-7): The Tigers defeated North Hills in Week 3, 38-7. They visit Fox Chapel on Friday.

5. Academy Park (3-0) (NR) (D-1): The Knights defeated Chichester in Week 3, 30-6. They visit Sun Valley on Friday.

Out: Upper Dublin (D-1), Whitehall (D-11)

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (3-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars defeated Trinity in Week 3, 49-7. They visit No. 3 Belle Vernon on Friday on HSSN.

2. Jersey Shore (4-0) (2) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Lewisburg in Week 3, 47-8. They host Shikellamy on Friday.

3. Belle Vernon (3-0) (3) (D-7): The Leopards defeated West Mifflin in Week 3, 49-3. They host No. 1 Thomas Jefferson on Friday on HSSN.

4. Aliquippa (2-1) (4) (D-7): The Quips defeated Ambridge in Week 3, 56-0. They visit Quaker Valley on Friday.

5. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (3-1) (5) (D-12): The Friars defeated Conwell-Egan in Week 3, 36-20. They visit West Catholic on Saturday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (4-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Warriors defeated Blackhawk in Week 3, 38-3. They host New Castle on Friday on HSSN.

2. Wyomissing (4-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Hamburg in Week 3, 47-7. They visit Fleetwood on Friday.

3. Neumann-Goretti (2-1) (4) (D-12): The Saints defeated Archbishop Ryan in Week 3, 14-7. They visit Conwell-Egan on Friday.

4. Bedford (4-0) (5) (D-5): The Bisons defeated 2A No. 5 Richland in Week 3, 21-13. They host Westmont-Hilltop on Friday.

5. North Schuylkill (4-0) (NR) (D-11): The Spartans defeated Palisades in Week 3, 52-12. They visit Pen Argyl on Saturday.

Out: Danville (D-4)

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (4-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated Wyoming Area in Week 3, 37-30. They host Mount Carmel on Friday.

2. Sto-Rox (4-0) (3) (D-7): The Vikings defeated Avonworth Three, 19-16. They visit Shady Side Academy on Friday.

3. Farrell (3-0) (4) (D-7): The Steelers game against Reynolds in Week 3 was cancelled. They visit Sharpsville on Friday.

4. Wilmington (2-1) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds defeated Greenville in Week 3, 42-15. They host Lakeview on Saturday.

5. Bellwood-Antis (4-0) (NR) (D-6): The Blue Devils defeated Southern Huntingdon in Week 3, 42-13. They visit Glendale on Friday.

Out: Richland (D-6)

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (4-0) (1) (D-3): The defending state champion Steamrollers defeated Juniata in Week 3, 53-19. They visit Upper Dauphin on Friday.

2. Canton (4-0) (2) (D-4): The Warriors defeated Wyalusing Valley in Week 3, 55-20. They host Northwest Area on Friday.

3. Old Forge (3-0) (4) (D-2): The Blue Devils game against Northwest Area in Week 3 was cancelled. They host Montrose on Friday.

4. Tri-Valley (3-0) (5) (D-11): The Bulldogs game against Schuylkill Haven in Week 3 was cancelled. They visit Hamburg on Friday.

5. Juniata Valley (3-0) (NR) (D-6): The Hornets did not play in Week 3. They host Everett on Friday.

Out: Rochester (D-7)

Comments / 0

#American Football
