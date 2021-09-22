What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 22, 2021: Girls golf moves into sectional spotlight

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno finishes her round at the 2020 WPIAL Class 2A girls golf championship at Allegheny Country Club.

After most of the individual boys golf sectionals here held earlier this week, it’s time for the girls to tee it up in three sections.

The district will hold its girls individual golf sectionals on Wednesday at one Class 3A and both Class 2A sites.

Qualifiers will earn a spot in the 2021 WPIAL individual championships Oct. 7 at Hannastown Country Club in Greensburg.

In each Class 3A sectional qualifier, players will only advance by shooting the designated target score within 20 shots of the course rating. If no player meets the target score requirement, the lowest scoring individual from the sectional qualifier site will advance as the site champion.

In each 2A sectional qualifier, players will only advance by shooting the designated target score within 25 shots of the course rating. If no player meets the target score requirement, the lowest scoring individual from the sectional qualifier site will advance as the site champion.

The boys 3A individual championships will take place at Nemacolin Country Club on Oct. 5 while the boys 2A individual finals are set for the Allegheny Country Club on Sept. 30.

Fight for first

On a busy Wednesday night of district girls soccer, two of the top teams in Class 2A square off with first place in Section 4 up for grabs.

Combined, South Park and Elizabeth Forward have an overall record of 10-1-2 this season, and both the Eagles and Warriors are 3-0 in section play heading into their match at Elizabeth Forward.

The teams ended up in first and second place a year ago with South Park finishing with a perfect 10-0 section record.

Both teams lost to Yough in the 2020 postseason with the Warriors falling in round one and the second-seeded Eagles being stunned by the Cougars in the quarterfinals.

South Park is 10-0-1 against Elizabeth Forward in their last 11 meetings. The last time the Warriors beat the Eagles was in Oct. of 2004, 1-0.

Top-four tussles

A pair of WPIAL girls soccer sections will have the top four teams going head-to-head Wednesday.

In Section 3-3A, Plum visits Penn Hills while Oakland Catholic hosts Thomas Jefferson.

The Mustangs are in first place with a 4-0 record followed by the Jaguars at 4-1, the Eagles at 3-0-1 and the Indians at 2-1-1.

In Section 3-2A, Mt. Pleasant visits Yough while Southmoreland is home to Waynesburg Central.

The Vikings are on top at 3-0, both the Scotties and Cougars are 3-0-1, and the Raiders are in fourth place with a 1-2 section record.