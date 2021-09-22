CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

At a time when restaurants face turmoil, Friendly Toast, 110 Grill are growing

By Grant Welker
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 6 days ago
No industry may be quite as affected by the pandemic as restaurants. That upheaval isn’t stopping some Boston-area restaurant groups from expanding their footprints.

www.bizjournals.com

First look: Castle Island Brewing opens $3M South Boston taproom

Thursday is a sort of homecoming for Castle Island Brewing, which will mark its entry into the South Boston market from where the brewery gets its name. The $3 million, 9,000-square foot brewery is part of a 1.147 million-square-foot mixed-use building being developed by real estate firm National Development. Called "Iron Works," the project will be spaced on two city blocks in South Boston in the former Cole Hersee manufacturing and distribution facilities. In addition to the brewery, the space will feature Tatte Bakery, Rock Spot Climbing, a spin studio pop up by b/spoke, and the Freight Farms headquarters and showroom.
Boston startup fights seniors' isolation with VR

Social isolation is a term that more Americans have become familiar with due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it's a concept that was already intimately familiar to one segment of the population: the elderly. Isolation disproportionately affects the aging population in the U.S. and can lead to significant mental and...
The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

