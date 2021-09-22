At a time when restaurants face turmoil, Friendly Toast, 110 Grill are growing

Thursday is a sort of homecoming for Castle Island Brewing, which will mark its entry into the South Boston market from where the brewery gets its name. The $3 million, 9,000-square foot brewery is part of a 1.147 million-square-foot mixed-use building being developed by real estate firm National Development. Called "Iron Works," the project will be spaced on two city blocks in South Boston in the former Cole Hersee manufacturing and distribution facilities. In addition to the brewery, the space will feature Tatte Bakery, Rock Spot Climbing, a spin studio pop up by b/spoke, and the Freight Farms headquarters and showroom.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO