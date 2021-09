Sunday was not a good day for the K.C. Chiefs defense. Despite coming away with a 1-0 win against a worthy opponent in the Cleveland Browns, the reality is that Kevin Stefanski’s offense was able to do whatever they wanted for the majority of the game. Nick Chubb could not be stopped, and the same could be said for Kareem Hunt. Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz looked great in his NFL debut. Baker Mayfield had all the time in the world on most passing downs.

