CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

My worst moment: James Wolk of ‘Ordinary Joe’ and the accent no one asked for on ‘Zoo’

By NINA METZ
Tacoma News Tribune
 6 days ago

The new NBC drama “Ordinary Joe” stars James Wolk and envisions one character’s life as it progresses along three different career paths: As a cop, a nurse or a famous musician. “The show is a ‘what if?’ premise,” said Wolk. “What if you had made a certain career choice, and...

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmleader.com

What’s Next For Ordinary Joe?

It may be called Ordinary Joe, but star James Wolk wants you to know it’s not just Joe’s show. By now, you may have been able to catch the first episode of NBC’s newest drama, which follows Joe Kimbreau through the three lives he lives after making three different decisions after graduation: follow Jenny (Elizabeth Lail), follow Amy (Natalie Martinez) or go to dinner with his family.
TV SERIES
Newsday

'Ordinary Joe' review: Smart idea, cloying execution

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk, "Mad Men," "Watchmen") has just graduated from Syracuse University, and has some life choices to make. They are almost instantly presented to him. At the ceremony, he literally bumps into fellow graduate Amy Kindelán (Natalie Rodriguez, "The Fugitive") and it's love-at-first-sight. Should he ask her out? That's a problem because he has a longtime girlfriend, Jenny Banks (Elizabeth Lail, "Once Upon a Time"), who wants him to go away with her to the Jersey shore for the weekend. Meanwhile, his family and his uncle Frank (David Warshofsky) want Joe to go to dinner with them. Uncle Frank wants Joe to become an NYPD officer, just like Joe's dad, who was killed on 9/11.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Logan Banner

Angela Henderson-Bentley: 'Ordinary Joe' is anything but ordinary

The new fall season officially kicks off for the broadcast networks on Monday. And NBC is coming out of the gate strong with the most original show I’ve seen in a while, the new drama “Ordinary Joe.”. On the day of his college graduation, Joe Kimbreau (James Wolk) finds himself...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
E! News

How Ordinary Joe Made Star James Wolk Reconsider His Own Life

Watch: "Ordinary Joe" & "La Brea" Brings the Drama This Fall on NBC. Sometimes, "What if?" is the most dangerous question you can ask. For the most part, it's unanswerable. Unless you're conducting a scientific experiment, you can only find out what happens if you make one choice. You can't go back and see what would have become of your life if you chose the other college, or took the other job, or picked the other person. You can dwell on it if you want, but that probably won't get you anywhere.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Ordinary Joe’ Season 1 Preview: Plot, Photos, Cast and Air Date

NBC’s new fall series Ordinary Joe, starring James Wolk as the titular character, will premiere on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. The one-hour drama follows Joe’s life as played out in three separate stories. In one story Joe’s decision of what to pursue after college leads him to follow in his family’s footsteps into law enforcement. Another story finds Joe becoming a nurse, while the third story shows Joe’s chosen to embrace his love of music.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

What to Watch: Ordinary Joe, The Big Leap, Goliath

The busiest week of the year is upon us. There is a wealth of new and returning TV shows coming your way this week. As usual, you're going to need to pick what you want to watch live because many of these shows are on the broadcast networks. Check out...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Ordinary Joe on Netflix, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Ordinary Joe’ is a drama series that follows the three alternate lives of Joe Kimbreau, an ordinary man who must make a crucial decision at a particular juncture that will affect the course of his entire life. Created by Garrett Lerner and Russel Friend, the show stars James Wolk (‘Tell Me A Story‘) in the titular role. The series has received a mixed response from critics, but the engaging plot and the somewhat experimental concept have received considerable praise. If you wish to uncover how certain decisions can have an impact on your entire life, the show will appeal to you. Here’s how you can stream it online!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wolk
Person
Daniel Day Lewis
Person
Bob Benson
blackfilm.com

Charlie Barnett talks new NBC series ‘Ordinary Joe’

Blackfilm.com correspondent Koku Tona sat down with Charlie Barnett to talk new NBC series ‘Ordinary Joe‘. Barnett talks about what it was like growing up on a house boat, his experiences at The Juilliard School, his loving family, and the importance of representation. ‘Ordinary Joe’ premiered on Monday, September 20th,...
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

'Ordinary Joe' Delivers James Wolk Three Times, Trying to Capture 'This Is Us' Magic: TV Review

James Wolk is a naturally appealing TV lead. So much so that viewers may even forgive the early scenes of his new drama “Ordinary Joe” for casting him as a college senior. Wolk, at 36 a veteran of projects including “Mad Men” and “Watchmen,” first came to audiences’ attention on network TV, and it’s to network TV he returns this month. “Ordinary Joe” tracks one character through three lives, investigating the consequences of three possible decisions its protagonist might have made. If, after his college graduation, he spent the day with his family, with his girlfriend (Elizabeth Lail), or with a new and intriguing young woman (Natalie Martinez), his life might have branched in three different directions, which we see 10 years down the line, toggling between potential lives.
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

James Wolk on Keeping the Core of His 'Ordinary Joe' Character While Crafting Distinct Relationships Across Timelines

“Ordinary Joe,” NBC’s latest tearjerker drama, starts simply enough with the eponymous young man (played by James Wolk) graduating from college. He is at a time in his life where the world is both widely open to him, but also demanding that he make important decisions about who he will be and what he will do — and because of that, the narrative of the show splits into three distinct timelines.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accents#Johannesburg#Ordinary Joe#Nbc#Cbs#A South African
thecinemaholic.com

Where is Ordinary Joe Filmed?

‘Ordinary Joe’ is a drama series that follows the eponymous Joe Kimbreau as he takes a single, life-changing decision at his graduation. The show then explores three timelines, each of which explores the long-running ramifications of each of his choices. Co-created by Russel Friend, Garrett Lerner, and Caleb Ranson, the quirky show compares how life turns out for the central character when he chooses between following in his father’s footsteps, following his passion for music, and following the love of his life. Set across three parallel storylines, the show has a varied backdrop that examines Joe’s life from every angle. Curious about where the show is filmed? We’ve got the story!
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

NBC's Ordinary Joe Serves Up Mostly Ordinary Drama, but with Three Times the James Wolk

If there’s one thing to be said about NBC’s new series Ordinary Joe, it’s that it’s ambitious. The show, which started as a script written by Felicity co-creator Matt Reeves in 2007, explores a question we’ve all had at one time or another: What if there were three TV shows starring the handsome visage of James Wolk on at the same time? That’s essentially what we’re getting here, and in a way it almost makes up for the fact Fox cheated us out of an entire show by prematurely canceling Lone Star, in which Wolk played a con man living a double life, all those years ago.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

NBC's Ordinary Joe works, for now, because of Josh Wolk's charisma

"For the terminally indecisive, NBC’s Ordinary Joe has to be either the most or the least appealing premise ever cooked up for a TV show," says Angie Han. "On the one hand, the hourlong drama posits that a single decision as seemingly inconsequential as who to grab dinner with on a given night could set the course for the rest of a person’s life. On the other, it suggests there are no real right or wrong answers — and that, in any case, the fates have a way of circling back to the same people, the same plots, the same worries about work and romance and parenthood and the same heartfelt themes about the beauty and unpredictability of life. It’s tough to tell, in the first two episodes given to critics for review, where any of this is headed in the long run. But for the time being, the series lands in the sweet spot where it’s just out-there enough to attract curiosity, and yet familiar enough to qualify as comfort viewing." Han adds that Wolk's Joe is "more Gwyneth Paltrow in Sliding Doors, not Loki in Loki. It all works well enough for now, in large part because Wolk makes for such an eminently likable lead. It’s as if the TV gods, realizing how many go-nowhere leading-man TV roles Wolk has endured, have decided to throw him three more chances at once, and he certainly makes the most of them. Wolk wears Joe’s three personas like old favorite shirts: worn in, comfortable, flattering in their imperfections. And he shares such affable chemistry with all his co-stars — especially Charlie Barnett as Joe’s childhood BFF Eric, who balances Joe’s bashful indecision with sarcastic humor and a take-charge attitude — that it becomes easy to believe all these people would be destined to stay in one another’s orbit."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KSN.com

New NBC series ‘Ordinary Joe’ explores the what-ifs of life

The fall TV season gets underway on NBC. The new drama “Ordinary Joe” explores how choices made at a pivotal moment in a person’s life can lead to very different results. “I think we all play with that idea, at some point in our lives, of how a choice greatly...
TV SERIES
Tacoma News Tribune

NBC’s new ‘Ordinary Joe’ follows three ‘what if’ life scenarios

Like most college graduates, Joe Kimbreau has some choices to make about the rest of his life. Unlike most college graduates, he’s getting the chance to live out his options. In NBC’s “Ordinary Joe,” which premiered Monday, the man in question sees three different versions of his life play out....
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Ordinary Joe Bosses Explain How to Keep Each of Those Storylines Straight

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series premiere of Ordinary Joe on NBC. Read at your own risk!]. If you've ever felt like there was not enough James Wolk on your TV -- we'll go ahead and declare there's never enough James Wolk on TV -- then NBC's timeline-bending drama Ordinary Joe is the right show for you. The new drama explores three different lives of a man named Joe (Wolk) after he comes to a crossroads at his college graduation, with three paths leading to three very different (and not so different?) lives. One timeline sees him settle down with his college sweetheart Jenny (Elizabeth Lail) and become a nurse. Another explores what would have happened if Joe followed in his late father's footsteps and became a cop. The third timeline sees Joe living the life of a famous musician and married to the mysterious woman Amy (Natalie Martinez), whom he met on the way to his graduation ceremony. While each of the lives look very different on the surface, the Ordinary Joe pilot explores how much they overlap 10 years after that graduation, with all three Joes dissatisfied with their love life and grappling with bombshells that threaten to change everything he's built so far.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy