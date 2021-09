The House and Senate on Monday passed legislation extending the state's COVID-19 emergency paid leave program, which is currently scheduled to expire on Thursday. Under the bill, H 4127, which also speaks to a public education campaign to promote the program's availability, the program would be extended until April 1, 2022. Lawmakers appear poised to send the bill to Gov. Charlie Baker Monday afternoon.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO