Take your little duckling to Little Lake Theatre Company’s production of Honk!, a family-friendly tale about accepting yourself. Based on a popular children’s book, the stage musical focuses on a baby fowl who feels different from his mom and feathered siblings. Follow him as he goes on a journey of self discovery. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Oct. 2. 500 Lakeside Drive South, Canonsburg. $16-22. littlelake.org/honk.