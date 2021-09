The Toyota Tundra has just been unveiled with a choice of two twin-turbo V6 engine options as it prepares to take on Detroit's finest. With a coil spring rear suspension, the Tundra is more like a regular car than ever before, and that's no bad thing. We really like the truck and look forward to trying it out for ourselves, but even before we get a chance to put the new Toyota Tundra through its paces, there's already an even cooler version that we'll never get to drive. For the first time, Toyota will be campaigning the Tundra TRD Pro in the 2022 Nascar Camping World Truck Series.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO