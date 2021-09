Four days ago, Michael Traikos of the Toronto Sun reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs’ salary-cap problems helped led to the departures of Zach Hyman and Frederik Andersen. He then also noted that it was possible that Morgan Rielly could be the next Maple Leafs’ star to leave via free agent. (from “TRAIKOS: Zach Hyman’s exit could be first of many if the Maple Leafs don’t start seeing playoff success,” Michael Traikos, Toronto Sun, 14/09/21).

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO