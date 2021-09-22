CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

New No. 1 atop Bay City Area Power Rankings, with league standings and Week 5 schedule

By Lee Thompson
MLive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY CITY, MI -- A look at the high school football scene, with Area Power Rankings, league standings and Week 5 schedules for the 25 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area. 1. Bay City Western (4-0): Not only are the Warriors the new No. 1 team on the Area Power Rankings, they cracked the AP state rankings at No. 10 this week. These are good times in Warrior Country. Week 5: vs. Midland Dow.

