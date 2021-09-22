CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gilroy, CA

Bill Gates' green tech fund bets on Silicon Valley farming robots

By Nathan Frandino
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Sept 22 (Reuters) - As California struggles with another crippling drought, a Silicon Valley startup that believes robots can grow produce more sustainably said Wednesday it raised $50 million in a funding round led by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

Iron Ox uses robots that are integrated with a hydroponic system consuming 90% less water than traditional farms, said CEO Brandon Alexander.

The company is putting that system to work at a 10,000-square foot (930 square meter) greenhouse in Gilroy, California, where a self-driving robot named Grover moves pallets of Genovese Basil and a robotic arm system lifts the pallets for inspection. Sensors check the water for nitrogen and acidity levels for healthy growth.

“Then they say, ‘What is missing? What does that plant need that we’re not giving it’,” Alexander said. Any water not used can be pumped back into the system to be reused later.

Agriculture plays an important role in California’s economy, but water usage is increasingly in the spotlight. The last major drought in 2012-2017 cut irrigation for farmers, forced strict household conservation measures and stoked deadly wildfires.

Iron Ox grows Thai basil and strawberries and is working on cilantro, parsley, and tomatoes. The company is also building a new 535,000-square-foot greenhouse in Lockhart, Texas, 30 miles (48 km) south of Austin.

Alexander said hydroponics - saving water by growing plants without soil - is just one piece of the puzzle for future farming.

“To really eliminate waste, to really get to that next level of sustainability and impact, we have to rethink the entire grow process,” he said.

The funding round included investors from Crosslink Capital, R7 Partners, and Pathbreaker Ventures, among others. Iron Ox declined to comment on its valuation. (Reporting by Nathan Frandino in Gilroy, California; editing by Richard Pullin)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNET

If you think solar panels are the ultimate in clean, green tech, think again

We typically think of solar panels as the ultimate in green energy, but the way many of them are made can put them squarely in the category of substantial polluters. China dominates the world in terms of solar panel manufacturing and uses a lot of electricity in the process. "In China that electricity overwhelmingly comes from coal-burning power plants," says Matthew Dalton, Paris correspondent for the WSJ and author of the article Behind the Rise of US Solar Power, a Mountain of Chinese Coal.
ENVIRONMENT
WebProNews

Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures Leads Investment in Ag Robots

Breakthrough Energy Ventures has led a $53 million Series C investment round in Iron Ox, a leading agricultural robot company. Since retiring from Microsoft, Bill Gates has dedicated his time to a number of causes, including climate change. His Breakthrough Energy Ventures is a climate fund that encompasses a number of different organizations.
AGRICULTURE
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Green card backlog leaves Silicon Valley workers in limbo

The U.S. is allowing more than 80,000 visas to vanish at the end of September, despite having a backlog of more than a million skilled immigrants who have been waiting — sometimes as long as decades — for their green cards. Most of those people are tech workers from India,...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Gilroy, CA
Business
City
Gilroy, CA
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
NewsTimes

Bill Gates invests $ 50 million in agricultural robots

Bill Gates continues to invest in companies related to the environment. Now the founder Microsoft put his money into a startup that develops robots that can grow plants in a sustainable way. According to a report Iron Ox, a Silicon Valley startup, recently managed to raise $ 50 million in...
AGRICULTURE
KGO

Silicon Valley is more than high-tech and innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Silicon Valley is about so much more than high-tech and innovation - it's also a place of beauty and adventure. The Silicon Valley Central (SVC) Chamber of Commerce specializes in bringing people together. Christian D. Malesic, president and CEO, SVC Chamber of Commerce explains...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Alexander
Person
Bill Gates
Axios

Silicon Valley is chasing the fountain of youth

Human aging is the latest and greatest field being disrupted by technology. The big picture: Work on therapeutics that could slow or even prevent the aging process is moving out of the fringes and into the mainstream, fueled by funding from tech billionaires who have one thing left to conquer: death.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Blue White Robotics Announces $37M Series B Funding Led by Insight Partners to Revolutionize Autonomous Farming

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2021-- Blue White Robotics, a platform that provides Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) that enables farms to run themselves autonomously, today announces $37M in Series B funding, led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Entrée Capital co-led this Series B after having seeded Blue White Robotics and participated in its Series A round. They are joined by Clal Insurance, Jesselson Family Office, Peregrine VC, and Regah Ventures who also made significant contributions in this round. With the trust of their market-leading clients and partners, they will use this new funding to increase the rapid adoption of these technologies, drive new US sales, and attract key talent for their all-star international team.
INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Maersk buys stake in Silicon Valley Electrofuel startup in race to ditch oil

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is investing in a startup that develops electrofuels as part of a strategy to own technologies that can help it become carbon neutral. The Danish company, which is both the world’s largest shipping line and among the planet’s top oil consumers, bought a minority stake in Prometheus Fuels for an undisclosed amount, it said on Thursday. Maersk is investing through its corporate venture division, Maersk Growth, and will get a seat at the board of the Silicon Valley-based startup.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#Silicon Valley#Green Tech#Thai#Crosslink Capital#R7 Partners#Pathbreaker Ventures
TechCrunch

Robotic farming firm Iron Ox raises $53M

Iron Ox is one of a large number of companies looking to revolutionize farming for the 21st century, amid growing concerns over population growth, climate change, labor shortages and a slew of other mounting concerns. Solutions range from large-scale indoor farms to field robotics designed for a more plug and play approach that operates with a more traditional setup.
AGRICULTURE
techstartups.com

Bill Gates leads a $50 million investment in green tech farming robot startup Iron Ox to grow produce more sustainably

Bill Gates is one of the largest private farmland owners in the United States. Gates has acquired over 269,000 acres of farm in the United States in the past 10 years, according to NBC News. Now, Microsoft co-founder has set his sights on another venture–investing in green tech farming robot startup Iron Ox, a Silicon Valley startup that operates autonomous robotic greenhouses that grow produce more sustainably.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
techstartups.com

AgricTech startup Advanced Farm becomes the world’s first company to bring robotically picked strawberries to grocery stores; bags $25M in funding

Farming is hard work and the conditions can be grueling and repetitive. There’s a shortage of labor in the agricultural sector as only a few people want to work on farms. Most young people today will rather buy and sell cryptocurrencies to make a quick profit instead of working on picking fruits on farms. That’s why agriculture is a growing area for robotics.
AGRICULTURE
sacramentosun.com

Teliolabs expands to Silicon Valley Opens office

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 22 (ANI/ThePRTree): Teliolabs - a Hyderabad-based tech startup with core competencies in IoT and Telecommunications space has opened up its first offshore office in the Silicon Valley. The startup caters to the niche technologies for creating scalable solutions for businesses owing to its expertise in MLOps...
BUSINESS
Metro active

Silicon Valley Sculpture 2021

The very phrase “Silicon Valley” speaks to the outsize influence of tech on our humble, multifaceted home. For this year’s Silicon Valley Sculpture event, Menlo Park Public Art hope to change that a little with “Shifting Perspectives,” an event which combines large-scale sculpture with performance art, and highlights many of the valley’s underlying issues, like displacement, equality and an increasingly tricky thing in this digital age—privacy. In contrast to the code and algorithms of the region’s business sector, SVS recenters nature, the body and play. Saturday’s event includes two panel discussions with sculptors and organizers.Silicon Valley Sculpture.
MENLO PARK, CA
vmware.com

Welcome to the Fusion for Apple silicon Public Tech Preview!

We're so glad you're here! Feel free to talk about the preview in this forum or in any public space, there are no confidentiality clauses in place here, even if you were a part of the Private Tech Preview (tho as an ongoing program, you can only discuss what has been made public, not the contents of the discussions over there, etc).
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

190K+
Followers
213K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy