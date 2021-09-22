CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Shrinking Biden agenda collides with higher stakes: The Note

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDqs0_0c4CwOqI00

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Trade-offs are typical at this stage of a presidency -- and, in theory, represent the kinds of deals President Joe Biden has longed to cut.

But with House and Senate Democratic leaders huddling with Biden at the White House Wednesday, they confront a strange phenomenon in time for the start of fall. Weeks of wrangling has left most of their governing agenda no closer to becoming reality, even as harsh deadlines draw closer and significant items go by the wayside.

A combination of parliamentary rules and simple math have already blocked realistic paths for passing voting-rights and immigration reform. As for what might still become law, the mammoth price tags that progressives previously saw as a negotiating floor are being whittled down further without necessarily picking up additional votes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Btf6E_0c4CwOqI00
Erin Scott/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: The dome of the Capitol Building is seen as the sun sets on Capitol Hill, July 26, 2019.

House leaders now recognize that as reality. Next Monday's vote on the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that's already passed the Senate is set and not moving, to the dismay of many on the left.

That breaks the longstanding pledge to progressives to only approve that bill if it's in "tandem" with the far larger, Democrat-only proposal. Biden himself infamously said "I'm not signing it" if the bipartisan bill doesn't have a bigger cousin he could also make law, only to walk that back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10iNRo_0c4CwOqI00
Evan Vucci/AP - PHOTO: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 16, 2021.

For all that give, deadlines over funding the government at the end of September and the debt ceiling at the end of October have further complicated Democrats' plans . The stakes of complicated and overlapping negotiations have risen rapidly, even as their list of goals has continued to shrink.

Democrats can rightly complain that they're getting little to no help in governing from Republicans, who are now holding fast to a commitment to not provide votes to raise the debt limit.

The upshot is that Democrats are, once again, negotiating with themselves . That dynamic could make losing sting even more.

The RUNDOWN with Averi Harper

Democratic leaders in both chambers of Congress are joining the chorus of voices calling out the conditions at the southern border.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters he is calling on the president to halt expulsions of Haitian migrants and end the use of a holdover Trump administration border policy that allows asylum seekers to be turned away without having their claims heard, citing the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I urge president Biden to put a stop to these expulsions and to end this Title 42 policy at our southern border," Schumer said. "We cannot continue these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNzeX_0c4CwOqI00
Felix Marquez/AP - PHOTO: U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into Del Rio, Texas, Sept. 19, 2021.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement Monday night outlining what she called " reports of mistreatment " of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas.

"All migrants seeking asylum must be treated in accordance with the law and with basic decency," said Pelosi. "Any acts of aggression or violence cannot be tolerated and must be investigated."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the images of border agents with migrants at the river "horrific" and said the Department of Homeland Security would pursue an investigation, but that only addresses one aspect of Democrats' concerns as it relates to Haitian migrants at the border. The administration remains steadfast in its plan to return migrants to Haiti and continued usage of Title 42 to expel migrants before they make asylum claims.

The TIP with Meg Cunningham

The Republican Party is continuing to splinter as primary season heats up and GOP Senate candidates seek to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Ex-Missouri governor and Senate candidate Eric Greitens said Monday that he would not vote for Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell to be the Senate GOP leader should he be elected in 2022. Greitens said that McConnell is "actively engaged in working against President Trump and the MAGA movement." Former President Donald Trump has yet to offer an endorsement in the Missouri Senate race and the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that Trump has been discussing backing someone other than McConnell for GOP Senate leader after the midterms.

"I don't have any reaction to that," McConnell told reporters Tuesday in the Capitol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5IvX_0c4CwOqI00
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images - PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell listens as Senate Minority Whip John Thune addresses reporters following a weekly Republican policy meeting at the Capitol, Sept. 21, 2021.

ABC News reached out to GOP Senate campaigns that have already nabbed endorsements from the former president, but only received one response. North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd's Senate campaign: that their primary focus is winning the campaign to make sure that the GOP leader is majority leader, not minority leader.

THE PLAYLIST

ABC News' "Start Here" podcast. Wednesday morning's episode begins with an explainer on the lawsuits testing Texas' abortion ban and ABC News Legal Analyst Kate Shaw tells us whether they have any merit. Then, ABC News' correspondent Kenneth Moton on the backlash from new video of U.S. Border Patrol agents chasing migrants on horseback. And, in an "America Strong" special, we talk to a firefighter putting his own life on the line in the face of climate-related disasters. http://apple.co/2HPocUL

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot appears on ABC's "GMA3: What You Need to Know."
  • President Joe Biden convenes a virtual COVID Summit on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly.
  • Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI Director Christopher Wray and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid appear before the House Homeland Security Committee for a hearing at 9 a.m. on the threats to the homeland 20 years after 9/11.
  • The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Constitution holds a hearing on restoring the Voting Rights Act at 10 a.m.

    • Download the ABC News app and select "The Note" as an item of interest to receive the day's sharpest political analysis.

    The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the key political moments of the day ahead. Please check back tomorrow for the latest.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    The Independent

    Trump reveals the one thing that would stop him from running again in 2024

    Former President Donald Trump discussed the potential of a 2024 bid for a second term in the White House, telling a right-wing network one factor that would deter him for runningSpeaking with Real America’s Voice on Friday evening, Mr Trump suggested that “a bad call from a doctor or something” could halt his plans to retake the presidency.Mr Trump has not said specifically that he will run in 2024, but has indicated a clear interest in returning to the White House. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman has reported that the former president has even flirted with conspiracies claiming...
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    Washington State
    State
    Texas State
    State
    Kentucky State
    ktbb.com

    Legacy and landscape at stake for Pelosi, Biden: The Note

    (WASHINGTON) -- The TAKE with Rick Klein. There are three mammoth bills, two enormous deadlines and one big collective legacy to be defined – by a pair of veteran Democrats who need each other to make it happen. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is framing the high-stakes action coming to the...
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Daily Montanan

    GOP Senators torpedo debt ceiling, budget setting up likely federal shutdown

    WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post GOP Senators torpedo debt ceiling, budget setting up likely federal shutdown appeared first on Daily Montanan.
    CONGRESS & COURTS
    Louisiana Illuminator

    Cassidy, Kennedy join Senate GOP to torpedo U.S. government funding bill

    WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post Cassidy, Kennedy join Senate GOP to torpedo U.S. government funding bill appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
    CONGRESS & COURTS
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Jen Psaki
    Person
    Mitch Mcconnell
    Person
    Nancy Pelosi
    Person
    Joe Biden
    Person
    Eric Greitens
    Person
    Chuck Schumer
    Person
    Donald Trump
    Person
    Lori Lightfoot
    The Independent

    Liz Cheney: `I was wrong' in opposing gay marriage in past

    Rep. Liz Cheney says she was wrong to oppose gay marriage in the past, a stand that once split her family.Cheney, R-Wyo., a fierce critic of fellow Republican Donald Trump also tells CBS News' “60 Minutes” that she views her reelection campaign as the most important House race in the nation as forces aligned with the former president try to unseat her. She voted to impeach Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.In the interview aired Sunday night, Cheney said she had little affection for President Joe Biden who she believes...
    SOCIETY
    KTLA

    Senate Republicans block bill to avert government shutdown; new try ahead

    Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government. The efforts are not necessarily linked, but the fiscal yearend deadline to […]
    CONGRESS & COURTS
    Virginia Mercury

    Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises

    WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing […] The post Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
    CONGRESS & COURTS
    FOX26

    'Victory is what's at stake': Biden presses Dems to advance agenda

    WASHINGTON (SBG) — Democrats inched closer to a crucial test of President Joe Biden’s agenda Monday as the House opened debate on his bipartisan infrastructure package while leadership scrambled to bring warring factions of the party together behind a multi-trillion-dollar reconciliation bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had committed to...
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Sen Mitch Mcconnell#Rick Klein Trade#Democratic#The Capitol Building#Ap#Democrats#Republicans#Haitian#White House#Tip#The Republican Party#Gop#Maga#Missouri Senate#The Wall Street Journal
    MSNBC

    Trump reveals he asked Georgia Governor to 'help us out' following defeat to Biden

    Nearly a year after the 2020 election, Donald Trump is revealing new ways he worked to overturn the results. Trump told a crowd in Georgia he asked Governor Brian Kemp for a special election after his defeat to Joe Biden. MSNBC Contributor Melissa Murray, Daily Beast Columnist Wajahat Ali, and Washington Post Congressional Reporter Marianna Sotomayor joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the GOP’s push to further the “Big Lie.” Sept. 27, 2021.
    GEORGIA STATE
    Slate

    The Stakes of Texas Politics Have Never Been Higher

    Texas politics is a rough business, and recent headlines prove that. The state has recently passed a highly restrictive voting law and an abortion law that invites citizens to spy on, report, and sue others who are performing the procedure. But despite a Republican lock on political power, Texas boasts an increasingly diverse population, and many progressive leaders who are making an impact on the state and the nation. That includes twins Julián and Joaquin Castro. Julián served as mayor of San Antonio and HUD secretary before running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. And Joaquin currently represents the 20th District of Texas in the U.S. Congress after many, many years as a state legislator. The Castro brothers recently joined me as part of the Texas Tribune Festival to talk about the state, national politics, and their political futures. Here’s a transcript of our conversation, featured on this week’s episode of A Word. It has been edited and condensed for clarity.
    POLITICS
    MSNBC

    Trump's Republican tyranny of the minority is entering a terrifying new phase

    A Fox News poll released last week found that 67 percent of voters support requiring teachers and students to wear masks in schools. Even in the “reddish” state of Florida, a Quinnipiac University poll last month found that 60 percent of people there favor school mask mandates. This makes great sense given that Covid-19 hospital admissions for children recently reached their highest levels since the start of the pandemic, and the American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 240,000 pediatric Covid cases between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9.
    FLORIDA STATE
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Presidential Election
    NewsBreak
    Capitol
    NewsBreak
    Constitution
    NewsBreak
    Senate
    NewsBreak
    Congress
    NewsBreak
    Republican Party
    News Break
    Politics
    NewsBreak
    Elections
    NewsBreak
    Democratic Party
    The Independent

    Biden didn’t stay long at the UN General Assembly. Republicans are delighted

    When President Biden stepped up to the lectern at the 76th United Nations’ General Assembly this week, his administration was reeling from what critics have described as a pair of grievous self-inflicted foreign policy wounds. The first, most obvious wound was caused by his decision to pull the United States out of its 20-year-old war in Afghanistan; the second by his decision to join the UK in embarking on a new Indo-Pacific-focused alliance and nuclear submarine technology sharing deal with Australia.Biden bet his 2020 run for president of the United States on the contrast between Donald Trump’s dictator-friendly brand of...
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    ABC News

    ABC News

    403K+
    Followers
    103K+
    Post
    206M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Straightforward news, context and analysis.

     https://abcnews.go.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy